NFL Power Rankings: Each team’s offensive X-Factor heading into 2024
The 2024 NFL season is finally almost upon us.
2024 should bring some more exciting times, led by the offensive firepower around the league. With the talent, we could see a 5,000-yard passer, we could see a 2,000-yard rusher or we could even see the first ever 2,000-yard receiver. It's truly an exciting time to be a fan of football, especially a fan of offense.
High-paced, high-scoring offenses dominate the 21st-century game of football. The offensive talent in the league is as great as it's ever been. Who's the offensive X-Factor for each NFL team heading into the 2024 season?
AFC North
4. Cleveland Browns, QB Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns are only going to go as far as Deshaun Watson takes them.
They made a huge deal to acquire him and then signed him to a massive contract, all while having to push through all the drama that comes with him. He's the player that they need to perform the most, especially until Nick Chubb is back and in peak form again.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers, QB Russell Wilson/QB Justin Fields
The Steelers offense has needed a quarterback ever since Ben Roethlisberger underwent elbow surgery. All of the signal callers that they have used have been horrible. This offseason, they added a few quarterbacks that are better than what they've had.
Whether it's Justin Fields or Russell Wilson that wins the job, they will be the X-Factor for the Steelers season. George Pickens and the rest of the supporting cast has what it takes, but they need the quarterback play to back it up.
2. Cincinnati Bengals, QB Joe Burrow
Arm, hand and forearm injuries are horrible to try to come back from as a quarterback. For Joe Burrow, the scary injury that he suffered last season is going to be tough to come back from.
Right now, he doesn't have Ja'Marr Chase as the superstar wideout sits out with a contract dispute. The team lost Joe Mixon to the Texans and the team is going to need Burrow to come back and be the X-Factor QB that he's always been.
1. Baltimore Ravens, RB Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry is the newest Raven and he's going to need to be the same running back that he's been his whole career. Having him in the Baltimore offense with Lamar Jackson could turn him back to the running back that ran for 2,000 yards.
Running backs typically don't age well and the Ravens are going to need Henry to continue aging like fine wine to help their Super Bowl chances.
AFC South
4. Tennessee Titans, RB Tony Pollard
Tony Pollard is coming into a situation where he very well could and should be the focal point of the offense.
The Titans are sitting at the bottom of the AFC South and with Will Levis under center, the team is going to need Pollard to be the back that everybody expected him to be with Dallas last season. Tennessee needs him to be active in the pass game as well as averaging over 4.5 yards per carry in order to spark their offense.
3. Indianapolis Colts, QB Anthony Richardson
Who else would be the X-Factor for the Indianapolis offense?
The team spent a top first round pick on the dynamic Anthony Richardson and his rookie year was cut short with an injury. He's recovered well and they're going to need him to take a huge leap to the talent that we all know is deep down inside him this year. The ceiling on Richardson is incredible, but this team will only go as far as he takes them.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars, RB Travis Etienne
Obviously, Trevor Lawrence will carry the brunt of the offensive load for Jacksonville this season, but the growth of Travis Etienne is where this team could separate themselves.
As much as he impressed with nearly 1500 all-purpose yards and over 10 touchdowns, the Jaguars need those numbers to be closer to 2000 yards and 17 touchdowns given the insane volume of touches they give him. He can't have another season under 4.0 yards per carry.
1. Houston Texans, QB CJ Stroud
Who else but Stroud?
This team is projected to win the AFC South as well as competing for the AFC Championship because of the incredible jump that Stroud is projected to make. He will have Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Dalton Shultz as well as huge acquisitions Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs.
This team has all the potential in the world, but if Stroud suffers a sophomore slump, they won't go anywhere. He could very well go for 4500 passing yards and 40 touchdowns if all things align this season.
AFC West
4. Denver Broncos, QB Bo Nix
All of the talk about the Denver offseason has surrounded their rookie QB, Bo Nix.
The team got Russell Wilson out of town and quickly moved on to the talented rookie out of Oregon. Nix has all the talent in the world and the expectations are high on him. This team could compete for the second spot in the AFC West if Nix has the offense firing on all cylinders.
3. Las Vegas Raiders, TE Brock Bowers
Yes, Bowers is a rookie but he's still the X-Factor on offense.
Davante Adams will garner all the attention and Bowers will need to be available to take some of the pressure off Adams. With their quarterback situation being so sketchy right now, Minshew or O'Connell could look to Bowers as a safety net target. Bowers also has big play ability that not many tight ends have.
2. Los Angeles Chargers, WR Ladd McConkey
Out of all the rookie wide receivers, Ladd McConkey may be the most overlooked.
After losing Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler this offseason, Herbert is going to need McConkey to step up and take on a huge role in his rookie season. The Georgia product has the talent and ability to do it.
1. Kansas City Chiefs, TE Travis Kelce
Obviously, one of the best offenses of this generation rides on the back of Patrick Mahomes.
But Travis Kelce is getting up there and age and this is the season that some projections have him taking a step back in production. This doesn't mean he's projected to be bad. But there's typically a large gap between Kelce and TE2 in the league. Kelce needs to be the guy that he was two years ago when he caught 110 passes for 12 touchdowns rather than the guy that didn't eclipse 100 catches or 6 touchdowns.
AFC East
4. New England Patriots, QB Drake Maye
The Patriots flipped their quarterback room on its' head this year by adding Drake Maye at the top of it. Maye has been excellent all camp and preseason, looking like he's the future of this offense.
They don't have much talent around him, so he's going to need to be the biggest difference maker. It won't be a situation that he walks into and has a ton of help to get him going in the NFL.
3. Miami Dolphins, WR Jaylen Waddle
The Dolphins offense revolves around Tyreek Hill. He's the focal point, but teams always game plan around him and how to stop him (it doesn't work, but they're trying).
That gives Waddle a ton of one on one chances and he has the tools to take off with a big season this year. Waddle is the player that's going to push this Miami offense over the top and give them a chance to compete with the top dogs in the AFC.
2. Buffalo Bills, QB Josh Allen
Josh Allen lost Stefon Diggs this offseason, his favorite target, and he's going to need to take an even bigger role in the offense to make up for that.
This is the first year where we're going to see an Allen led offense that isn't loaded with another star. I expect Keon Coleman to have a big year, but this team is going to need an incredible year from their signal caller to compete with the best teams in the league.
1. New York Jets, QB Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers was supposed to push this Jets team to a Super Bowl last year, but he got hurt and the Jets were terrible. Now, Rodgers is back and the expectations for this team are higher than ever.
Rodgers is over 40 years old and coming offer a major injury. He has all the signs indicating that he will flop. But it's Aaron Rodgers. He's the guy that turns one of the worst teams in the league into a Super Bowl contender and 2024 is his chance to prove that right.
NFC North
4. Minnesota Vikings, WR Justin Jefferson
Surprise, surprise. The Vikings lost Kirk Cousins, so they will need Justin Jefferson to step up even more this season than he has in the past.
Jefferson is the most talented receiver in the league, but playing with Sam Darnold at the helm has the chance to hold him back a bit. Minnesota is going to need a 1,500-yard season from their best player if they want to put up a fight this year.
3. Chicago Bears, QB Caleb Williams
The Bears and their fans have spent years criticizing Justin Fields for being the main reason that the offense has sucked. Now, they have their guy, Caleb Williams.
There is no excuse for Williams to not perform. He has weapons like Keenan Allen, De'Andre Swift and DJ Moore. The offense is going to ride on the back of Caleb Williams, just like the future of the Bears will.
2. Detroit Lions, RB Jahmyr Gibbs
The Lions need Jahmyr Gibbs to take a huge leap into stardom this season.
David Montgomery is a good piece alongside Gibbs, but Gibbs is the dynamic back of the future. He has all the tools to be a top five running back in football and if the Lions want to compete with the Packers at the top of the division, they need Gibbs to play that way.
1. Green Bay Packers, QB Jordan Love
Jordan Love was counted out on multiple occasions, but last year he firmly proved that he's a future star.
This season, with NFC Championship and Super Bowl aspirations, the Packers need Love to play like a star right now instead of somebody that has the potential to be a star. He's in the same boat with CJ Stroud. Last year was great for Love, but he could push the Packers even further if he goes for 4,300 yards and 40 touchdowns, which is absolutely in play for the talented signal caller.
NFC South
4. Carolina Panthers, QB Bryce Young
Last season, Bryce Young was tremendously outperformed by his fellow rookie quarterback, CJ Stroud. These two will always be linked together because of the fact that they're the top two signal callers in their class.
This season, the NFC South is wide open, and the Panthers desperately need Young to look better than he did last year. He has all the talent to do so, but if he repeats last season, this team will sit in the basement of the division.
3. New Orleans Saints, RB Alvin Kamara
Alvin Kamara has long been one of the most dynamic backs in the league, but as he gets older, his days as a top running back are numbered. With Derek Carr at quarterback, Kamara is going to need to carry the load on offense, both in the passing game and on the ground.
If Kamara slows down, this offense is doomed. He needs to play like he has for years rather than showing any signs of regression if the Saints want a chance in the NFC South.
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, RB Rachaad White
Last year, Rachaad White emerged as one of the biggest breakout stars in the entire league.
But he did so because of his volume and use in the pass game. He averaged less than 4.0 yards per carry. He could change the entire layout of this offense if he averaged closer to 4.5 yards per carry than 3.5 yards per carry. His involvement in the pass game will be there, he just needs to be better on the ground.
1. Atlanta Falcons, TE Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts has all the makings of a star pass catcher. He has the athleticism and speed of a wide out in the body of a tight end.
The Falcons now have a better quarterback and a better system on offense and Pitts is the piece that they could utalize the best this season. Bijan and Drake London will be solid, of course, but Pitts has been disappointing in his NFL career so far and he could turn that around this year, helping push this team to a division title.
NFC West
4. Arizona Cardinals, WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
Surprise, surprise, the X-Factor of the Arizona offense is going to be their top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
I don't mean this lightly when I say that Marvin Harrison Jr. has all the makings of a generational wideout. He could very well finish the season top 10 in the league in receiving yard, recieving touchdowns or both. If he can excel, there's no reason why the Cardinals offense won't be good as well.
3. Seattle Seahawks, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
When he was at Ohio State, Smith-Njigba was hailed as one of the best receievrs to ever come out of the school. During his first year in the NFL, he didn't live up to that hype.
He's still incredibly talented and the Seahawks need him to take that big step to give them a shot at the playoffs this season. He has all the makings of a WR1 in the NFL, but he hasn't exactly played like it. If he can grab 1,000 yards and more than five touchdowns, this offense could go places.
2. Los Angeles Rams, RB Kyren Williams
The Rams are going to rely heavily on Kyren Williams this season. They drafted Blake Corum to be his backup, but it's still Williams' offense. With threats like Kupp and Nacua to take the pressure off the box, Williams needs to have an incredible year.
If he can force defenses to load the box, this offense has a chance to be one of the sneaky good offenses in the league, but it all relies on Williams having a good season.
1. San Fransisco 49ers, RB Christian McCaffrey
Do I even need to explain this one?
McCaffrey is the best back in the league, and maybe even the best offensive player in general. This offense goes as he goes. Aiyuk and Deebo are awesome, and Purdy operates everything, but it rides on the back of McCaffrey. If he continues to be the best back in the league, this offense will continue to be in great shape.
NFC East
4. New York Giants, QB Daniel Jones
I could have picked Malik Nabers here, but I wanted to go with Daniel Jones because of the massive contract they attached him to.
Jones has his hands full with the expectations that come with a nine figure ocntract. The offense will only go as far as he can take it, especially considering the fact that Saquan Barkley left town this offseason. If Jones continues to play like he has, this may be the worst offense in the league.
3. Washington Commanders, QB Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels was special last season for LSU and it earned him a high draft spot with the Commanders.
For this team to compete in the NFC, they need Daniels, who has won the starter job, to play like his hair's on fire. He's incredibly talented and the offense has a few weapons around him. Daniels is going to be the difference between this team finishing .500 or being in the bottom 10 in the league.
2. Dallas Cowboys, RB Ezekiel Elliott
Zeke is back in Dallas after the team let him play in New England last year. He's not the most important or best player on this offense, but he could be their X-Factor.
Zeke has the ability to take over as the workhorse back in Dallas, much like he did back in 2016, 2017 and 2018. If he can go back to his 4.0 yard per carry ways, he could take some pressure off CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. If Zeke continues to quickly regress, this offense becomes one dimensional and they are doomed.
1. Philadelphia Eagles, Entire offensive line
The head of the Philadelphia offensive line, Jason Kelce, retired this offseason and the unit is going to be forced to try to pick up the pieces.
This team and their entire offensive scheme runs through their offensive line. If they can pickup where they have been over the last few years, they will be perfectly fine. But if they lose Kelce and start to struggle a bit, especially up the middle, their offense could suffer horribly.