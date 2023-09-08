NFL Power Rankings: Projecting the best receiver groups in the league
As we embark on a brand new NFL season, wide receivers have become as much of a premium as they ever have. For the first time maybe ever, the top picks in fantasy drafts are all wide receivers. We're using this time to rank every wide receiver room in the league.
By Nick Villano
14. Los Angeles Rams
Top 3: Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell
Like thousands of fantasy owners across the world, we are worried about the health of Cooper Kupp. He hurt his hamstring and is reportedly seeing a specialist about it. We hate everything about this situation. If Cooper Kupp is a shell of himself, this Los Angeles Rams team is going to plummet, both in the standings and in this ranking.
However, if Kupp is what he was the past two seasons before the injury, the Rams are in great shape at the position. Kupp had one of the greatest receiver seasons ever in 2021. He was on pace for a similar season last year before an ankle injury needed surgery and ended his season. Kupp is everything to this Rams offense. Matthew Stafford should probably retire or take the year off if Kupp isn't around.
Van Jefferson is a decent wide receiver, but he's had trouble really breaking out. After a good season in 2021, he was putrid last season. He played all but one game, yet he finished the year with 220 yards. Ew.
Two other names worth mentioning are Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek. Atwell is a player Sean McVay really likes, and he could get ample opportunities to show he was right. Skowronek has had a few decent moments, but he's currently fifth on the depth chart. If he really proves he can stay healthy, he might get a chance to shine later in the season.