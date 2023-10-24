NFL power rankings, Week 8: Did Ravens and Eagles put rest of NFL on notice?
The Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins were humbled on the road on Sunday. Meanwhile, the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs just went about their winning business.
While NFL offenses were mostly a no-show in Week 6, teams were a bit more productive this past week. On Sunday, there were a pair of promising interconference showdowns that simply didn’t live up to the billing as the Lions and Dolphins came up short in a big way at Baltimore and Philadelphia, respectively.
On the positive side, the Kansas City Chiefs retained the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. However, the rest of the Top 10 saw plenty of upheaval.
They are the only winless team in the league, hence it’s no surprise that the Panthers are where they are in the NFL Power Rankings. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young has had his ups and downs to date. He’s thrown for 967 but he’s totaled just as many touchdown passes (6) as turnovers (6) while being sacked 16 times in his five outings.
Carolina’s biggest culprit has been a defense that has given up 22 offensive touchdowns, including 12 rushing. Frank Reich’s squad is allowing 37.2 points per game and has forced only five turnovers in as many contests.
For the third time in four games, the Cardinals were on the road facing a divisional opponent as they made their way to the Pacific Northwest. Unfortunately, it was more of the same for Jonathan Gannon and company as the club has now dropped all three contests vs. their NFC West rivals and scored a total of 35 points in those setbacks.
Quarterback Josh Dobbs scored the club’s lone touchdown on Sunday via a 25-yard run in the second quarter. He was also sacked four times as the Arizona offense gained only 249 total yards. The Cards are 0-4 on the road.
The Broncos’ 1-5 record entering Sunday’s game with the Packers meant the team was off to its worst start since 1994. The offensive issues continued as the team managed only one touchdown despite gaining 339 yards of total offense. Sean Payton’s team got a Russell Wilson TD pass to Cameron Sutton and four field goals from Wil Lutz.
The win was just the second of the season for Denver. On Monday, safety Kareem Jackson was suspended for four games for “multiple violations of unnecessary roughness.” He was ejected for the second time this year on Sunday.
Dating back to the start of the 2022 season, the Giants owned a 1-6-1 record versus their division rivals that included a lopsided playoff loss to the Eagles. The good news was that the team did not lose to the Commanders (1-0-1) and on Sunday, Brian Daboll’s struggling team looked to end a miserable four-game losing streak.
More good news. The Giants scored their first offensive TD in the first half of the season and actually turned the trick twice. New York held on for a seven-point victory, but the Giants’ total of 85 points remains a league-low.