NFL preseason schedule 2024: Dates, matchups, times and TV info

Here's a complete breakdown on when, where, and how to watch the 2024 NFL preseason games.

By Kinnu Singh

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns
New York Jets v Cleveland Browns / Nick Cammett/GettyImages
The NFL has turned the schedule release day into a full spectacle, with each team releasing their own humorous videos to announce the grueling season ahead. As media members and fans peruse the schedules, the focus typically centers around the primetime games, bye weeks, and potential playoff preview matchups. Among the commotion, the preseason games are often overlooked.

While fans show little interest in the preseason, the three games could be the most significant games of a player’s career. For a late-round rookie or players competing at the bottom end of the roster, the preseason is a chance to showcase their skills and prove they belong in the NFL.

More teams are opting to rest their starters in the preseason, some teams still put their starting lineup on the field for a few drives in the second or third game. The rest of the time, unknown players battle for a chance to make a name for themselves.

It’s possible that many of the league’s great underdog stories never would have happened without the preseason. If Tom Brady hadn’t outperformed San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Giovanni Carmazzi, it’s possible that the New England Patriots would have decided against carrying three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. 

For first-round rookies entering the league with high expectations, the preseason is an opportunity to get their first live game snaps in the NFL. Without season-altering consequences and complex coverages, it’s a chance for rookie quarterbacks to ease their way into the professional level. 

After a record number of quarterbacks were drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, all eyes will be on the young signal callers. The Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. For some rookie quarterbacks, like Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., it may be the only playing time they’re granted all season long.

Each preseason brings its heroes, villains, and unique storylines. Some players create a massive buzz with breakout performances. Most of them never pan out once the regular season begins, but some manage to show a glimpse of their potential. In 2010, New York Giants rookie wide receiver Victor Cruz, an undrafted free agent, recorded six receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns in his first preseason game. He went on to have a stellar career with the Giants. 

After the league increased the season to 17 regular season games, one of the preseason games was eliminated. Players now have just three games to display their talent.

The NFL Network will televise select preseason games nationwide, while the remaining games will be broadcast on local channels with NBC, CBS, FOX, and ABC.

Here’s a look at the 2024 NFL preseason schedule.

NFL Preseason 2024 Hall of Fame Game kickoff

Date

Away

Home

Time

TV

Location

Thursday, August 1, 2024

Houston Texans

Chicago Bears

8:00 PM ET

ESPN, ABC

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH

NFL Preseason 2024 Week 1 Schedule

Date

Away

Home

Time

Location

Thursday, August 8, 2024

Carolina Panthers

New England Patriots

7:00 PM ET

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Thursday, August 8, 2024

Detroit Lions

New York Giants

7:00 PM ET

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Friday, August 9, 2024

Atlanta Falcons

Miami Dolphins

7:00 PM ET

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Friday, August 9, 2024

Houston Texans

Pittsburgh Steelers

7:00 PM ET

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Friday, August 9, 2024

Philadelphia Eagles

Baltimore Ravens

7:30 PM ET

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Saturday, August 10, 2024

Chicago Bears

Buffalo Bills

1:00 PM ET

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Saturday, August 10, 2024

Washington Commanders

New York Jets

12:00 PM ET

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Saturday, August 10, 2024

Las Vegas Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

4:00 PM ET

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Saturday, August 10, 2024

Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers

4:05 PM ET

SoFi Stadium, Ingelwood, CA

Saturday, August 10, 2024

Green Bay Packers

Cleveland Browns

4:25 PM ET

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Saturday, August 10, 2024

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cincinnati Bengals

7:00 PM ET

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Saturday, August 10, 2024

San Francisco 49ers

Tennessee Titans

7:00 PM ET

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Saturday, August 10, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars

8:00 PM ET

EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

Saturday, August 10, 2024

New Orleans Saints

Arizona Cardinals

8:00 PM ET

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Sunday, August 11, 2024

Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts

1:00 PM ET

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Sunday, August 11, 2024

Dallas Cowboys

Los Angeles Rams

4:25 PM ET

NFL Preseason Week 2 Schedule

Date

Away

Home

Time

Location

Thursday, August 15, 2024

Philadelphia Eagles

New England Patriots

7:00 PM ET

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Saturday, August 17, 2024

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

12:00 PM ET

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Saturday, August 17, 2024

New York Giants

Houston Texans

12:00 PM ET

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Saturday, August 17, 2024

Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears

1:00 PM ET

Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Saturday, August 17, 2024

Detroit Lions

Kansas City Chiefs

4:00 PM ET

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Saturday, August 17, 2024

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Chargers

4:05 PM ET

SoFi Stadium, Ingelwood, California

Saturday, August 17, 2024

Minnesota Vikings

Cleveland Browns

4:25 PM ET

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Saturday, August 17, 2024

Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans

7:00 PM ET

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Saturday, August 17, 2024

Arizona Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts

7:00 PM ET

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Saturday, August 17, 2024

Washington Commanders

Miami Dolphins

7:00 PM ET

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Saturday, August 17, 2024

Buffalo Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers

7:00 PM ET

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Saturday, August 17, 2024

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jacksonville Jaguars

7:30 PM ET

EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

Saturday, August 17, 2024

Dallas Cowboys

Las Vegas Raiders

10:00 PM ET

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Sunday, August 18, 2024

Green Bay Packers

Denver Broncos

8:00 PM ET

Mile High Stadium, Denver, CO

Sunday, August 18, 2024

New Orleans Saints

San Francisco 49ers

8:00 PM ET

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

NFL Preseason Schedule Week 3

Date

Away

Home

Time

Location

Thursday, August 22, 2024

Chicago Bears

Kansas City Chiefs

7:20 PM ET

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Thursday, August 22, 2024

Indianapolis Colts

Cincinnati Bengals

8:00 PM ET

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Friday, August 23, 2024

Jacksonville Jaguars

Atlanta Falcons

7:00 PM ET

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Friday, August 23, 2024

Miami Dolphins

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7:30 PM ET

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Friday, August 23, 2024

San Francisco 49ers

Las Vegas Raiders

10:00 PM ET

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Carolina Panthers

Buffalo Bills

1:00 PM ET

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Los Angeles Rams

Houston Texans

1:00 PM ET

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Los Angeles Chargers

Dallas Cowboys

1:00 PM ET

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers

Detroit Lions

1:00 PM ET

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Baltimore Ravens

Green Bay Packers

1:00 PM ET

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles

1:00 PM ET

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Cleveland Browns

Seattle Seahawks

7:00 PM ET

Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Saturday, August 24, 2024

New York Giants

New York Jets

7:30 PM ET

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Sunday, August 25, 2024

Tennessee Titans

New Orleans Saints

2:00 PM ET

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Sunday, August 25, 2024

Arizona Cardinals

Denver Broncos

4:30 PM ET

Mile High Stadium, Denver, CA

Sunday, August 25, 2024

New England Patriots

Washington Commanders

8:00 PM ET

FedEx Field, Landover, MD

