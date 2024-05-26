NFL preseason schedule 2024: Dates, matchups, times and TV info
By Kinnu Singh
The NFL has turned the schedule release day into a full spectacle, with each team releasing their own humorous videos to announce the grueling season ahead. As media members and fans peruse the schedules, the focus typically centers around the primetime games, bye weeks, and potential playoff preview matchups. Among the commotion, the preseason games are often overlooked.
While fans show little interest in the preseason, the three games could be the most significant games of a player’s career. For a late-round rookie or players competing at the bottom end of the roster, the preseason is a chance to showcase their skills and prove they belong in the NFL.
More teams are opting to rest their starters in the preseason, some teams still put their starting lineup on the field for a few drives in the second or third game. The rest of the time, unknown players battle for a chance to make a name for themselves.
It’s possible that many of the league’s great underdog stories never would have happened without the preseason. If Tom Brady hadn’t outperformed San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Giovanni Carmazzi, it’s possible that the New England Patriots would have decided against carrying three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.
For first-round rookies entering the league with high expectations, the preseason is an opportunity to get their first live game snaps in the NFL. Without season-altering consequences and complex coverages, it’s a chance for rookie quarterbacks to ease their way into the professional level.
After a record number of quarterbacks were drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, all eyes will be on the young signal callers. The Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. For some rookie quarterbacks, like Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., it may be the only playing time they’re granted all season long.
Each preseason brings its heroes, villains, and unique storylines. Some players create a massive buzz with breakout performances. Most of them never pan out once the regular season begins, but some manage to show a glimpse of their potential. In 2010, New York Giants rookie wide receiver Victor Cruz, an undrafted free agent, recorded six receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns in his first preseason game. He went on to have a stellar career with the Giants.
After the league increased the season to 17 regular season games, one of the preseason games was eliminated. Players now have just three games to display their talent.
The NFL Network will televise select preseason games nationwide, while the remaining games will be broadcast on local channels with NBC, CBS, FOX, and ABC.
Here’s a look at the 2024 NFL preseason schedule.
NFL Preseason 2024 Hall of Fame Game kickoff
Date
Away
Home
Time
TV
Location
Thursday, August 1, 2024
Houston Texans
Chicago Bears
8:00 PM ET
ESPN, ABC
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH
NFL Preseason 2024 Week 1 Schedule
Date
Away
Home
Time
Location
Thursday, August 8, 2024
Carolina Panthers
New England Patriots
7:00 PM ET
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
Thursday, August 8, 2024
Detroit Lions
New York Giants
7:00 PM ET
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Friday, August 9, 2024
Atlanta Falcons
Miami Dolphins
7:00 PM ET
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
Friday, August 9, 2024
Houston Texans
Pittsburgh Steelers
7:00 PM ET
Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
Friday, August 9, 2024
Philadelphia Eagles
Baltimore Ravens
7:30 PM ET
M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Chicago Bears
Buffalo Bills
1:00 PM ET
Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Washington Commanders
New York Jets
12:00 PM ET
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Las Vegas Raiders
Minnesota Vikings
4:00 PM ET
U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Chargers
4:05 PM ET
SoFi Stadium, Ingelwood, CA
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Green Bay Packers
Cleveland Browns
4:25 PM ET
Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cincinnati Bengals
7:00 PM ET
Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
Saturday, August 10, 2024
San Francisco 49ers
Tennessee Titans
7:00 PM ET
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs
Jacksonville Jaguars
8:00 PM ET
EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL
Saturday, August 10, 2024
New Orleans Saints
Arizona Cardinals
8:00 PM ET
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Denver Broncos
Indianapolis Colts
1:00 PM ET
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Dallas Cowboys
Los Angeles Rams
4:25 PM ET
NFL Preseason Week 2 Schedule
Date
Away
Home
Time
Location
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Philadelphia Eagles
New England Patriots
7:00 PM ET
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
12:00 PM ET
M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
Saturday, August 17, 2024
New York Giants
Houston Texans
12:00 PM ET
NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Cincinnati Bengals
Chicago Bears
1:00 PM ET
Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Detroit Lions
Kansas City Chiefs
4:00 PM ET
Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Chargers
4:05 PM ET
SoFi Stadium, Ingelwood, California
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Minnesota Vikings
Cleveland Browns
4:25 PM ET
Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Seattle Seahawks
Tennessee Titans
7:00 PM ET
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Arizona Cardinals
Indianapolis Colts
7:00 PM ET
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Washington Commanders
Miami Dolphins
7:00 PM ET
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Buffalo Bills
Pittsburgh Steelers
7:00 PM ET
Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jacksonville Jaguars
7:30 PM ET
EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Dallas Cowboys
Las Vegas Raiders
10:00 PM ET
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Green Bay Packers
Denver Broncos
8:00 PM ET
Mile High Stadium, Denver, CO
Sunday, August 18, 2024
New Orleans Saints
San Francisco 49ers
8:00 PM ET
Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
NFL Preseason Schedule Week 3
Date
Away
Home
Time
Location
Thursday, August 22, 2024
Chicago Bears
Kansas City Chiefs
7:20 PM ET
Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
Thursday, August 22, 2024
Indianapolis Colts
Cincinnati Bengals
8:00 PM ET
Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
Friday, August 23, 2024
Jacksonville Jaguars
Atlanta Falcons
7:00 PM ET
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Friday, August 23, 2024
Miami Dolphins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7:30 PM ET
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Friday, August 23, 2024
San Francisco 49ers
Las Vegas Raiders
10:00 PM ET
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Carolina Panthers
Buffalo Bills
1:00 PM ET
Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Los Angeles Rams
Houston Texans
1:00 PM ET
NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Los Angeles Chargers
Dallas Cowboys
1:00 PM ET
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Pittsburgh Steelers
Detroit Lions
1:00 PM ET
Ford Field, Detroit, MI
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Baltimore Ravens
Green Bay Packers
1:00 PM ET
Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
1:00 PM ET
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Cleveland Browns
Seattle Seahawks
7:00 PM ET
Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
Saturday, August 24, 2024
New York Giants
New York Jets
7:30 PM ET
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Tennessee Titans
New Orleans Saints
2:00 PM ET
Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Arizona Cardinals
Denver Broncos
4:30 PM ET
Mile High Stadium, Denver, CA
Sunday, August 25, 2024
New England Patriots
Washington Commanders
8:00 PM ET
FedEx Field, Landover, MD