NFL Quarterback Rankings: Who has the best starting QB at the halfway point of the NFL season?
Things seem to be getting back to normal after a frantic start to the NFL season, at least as far as quarterbacks are concerned. Where does Joe Burrow rank now and is Patrick Mahomes still the number-one passer?
By Nick Villano
We're finally getting a real handle as to who is a great quarterback and who was blowing smoke earlier this season. Trust us, there is a lot of really bad quarterback play around the league, but some of those former stars who had rough starts seem to have found their way as of late. The greats are the greats, and there is a clear Mendoza Line for the worst of the worst.
This week is an interesting time to do these rankings. Joe Burrow just outdueled Josh Allen. Patrick Mahomes is thanking his defense for shutting down Tua Tagovailoa. Kyler Murray returns to the field after watching former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs leading his new team to victory with essentially no practice time.
Then, there's this massive race to declare the worst quarterback in football. Mac Jones took that spot in our last rankings, but miraculously, despite his continued terrible play, he's not at the bottom in these rankings.
32. Tommy DeVito, New York Giants
Previous Ranking: NR
The latest reports from the New York media say that Tommy DeVito is most likely the starting quarterback for the rest of the New York Giants season. Woof. Daniel Jones likely suffered a season-ending knee injury in the team's loss to the Raiders. It was his first start back after a neck injury, so not a great first season after his big contract signing for Jones. Still, it's a serious downgrade going to Tommy DeVito. Offensive line issues aside, DeVito doesn't look like an NFL quarterback. It's sad because DeVito is such a great story. He played his high school football at the famed Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey, and now he's starting professional football for the Giants. Well, at least on paper it's professional.
31. Zach Wilson, New York Jets
Previous Ranking: 31
Sports are bad in New York. Outside of hockey and women's basketball, it's hard to get excited about anything in the Big Apple. Zach Wilson has been doing his best to replace Aaron Rodgers, who still claims he's coming back eventually. When we say his best, we use that term lightly. Wilson has been terrible. Only Bryce Young has a worse QBR. Seeing how he played against the Chargers on Monday night showed he doesn't have the chops to succeed. He throws to his outlet far too often. He has great receivers, but he seems afraid to air the ball out. Make any excuse you want. Zach Wilson stinks.