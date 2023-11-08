NFL Quarterback Rankings: Who has the best starting QB at the halfway point of the NFL season?
Things seem to be getting back to normal after a frantic start to the NFL season, at least as far as quarterbacks are concerned. Where does Joe Burrow rank now and is Patrick Mahomes still the number-one passer?
By Nick Villano
20. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Previous Rank: NR
Who knows what we're going to see from Kyler Murray this week? Coming off a torn ACL with a team that leaves much to be desired, Murray might fall flat on his face this week. He could also show that superstar ability that got him that big contract last offseason. Murray is the most volatile player on this list. He could plummet in the rankings if things go terribly. However, he could legitimately jump into the top ten as early as next week.
19. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders
Previous Rank: 24
We're still having trouble putting Sam Howell this high, but it's hard to deny what he's doing right now. Sam Howell is doing everything he can. Is he still making mistakes? Sure, but he's overcoming a terrible offensive line to win games. He beat the New England Patriots last week despite his team basically giving up on the season trading Chase Young and Montez Sweat. He's 20th in QBR, so his stats aren't exactly otherworldly. He just needs to be good enough and he'll be the starter next season.
18. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints
Previous Rank: 20
Derek Carr is the embodiment of the Curb Your Enthusiasm GIF. Is Derek Carr a good quarterback? It's an impossible question to answer. He's 19th in QBR. He's 22nd in yards per attempt. All of the stats are ranked 16th or higher. Still, Carr is leading an interesting offense that seems to have a new best weapon every week. Chris Olave finally woke up last week, but it came at the expense of Michael Thomas. Alvin Kamara is either the best pass-catching running back ever or he's averaging 2.9 yards per rush. It's just a weird team, and strangely, Carr seems to fit their personality perfectly.
17. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
Previous Rank: 21
We really want to say that Russell Wilson is having a bad season after what happened in Denver, but it's not really true. After ending a terrible losing streak to the Chiefs two weeks ago, Wilson is enjoying a bye before going into a matchup with the Buffalo Bills. He has 16 touchdowns and four interceptions on the season. Are you surprised by those numbers? He has four times as many touchdowns as interceptions. Just a few weeks ago, we were discussing Wilson getting benched. Now, he might stay the answer in Denver as Sean Payton tries to find the right formula moving forward.
16. Joshua Dobbs, Minnesota Vikings
Previous Rank: 19
This one is kind of hilarious since the "previous rank" is on a completely different team. The Minnesota Vikings traded for Joshua Dobbs after he had a successful run with the Cardinals. With Murray returning from injury, Dobbs became expendable. The Vikings needed an immediate upgrade after Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles, and now it looks like the Vikings have more life than before. Will they make a run at the playoffs with Dobbs? It's too early to tell. Was last week the most fun Vikings fans have had all season? Absolutely.