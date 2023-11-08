NFL Quarterback Rankings: Who has the best starting QB at the halfway point of the NFL season?
Things seem to be getting back to normal after a frantic start to the NFL season, at least as far as quarterbacks are concerned. Where does Joe Burrow rank now and is Patrick Mahomes still the number-one passer?
By Nick Villano
15. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Previous Rank: 16
Baker Mayfield was one of the hardest players to rank in the previous rankings. Not this time. He's very much in the middle of the pack for starting quarterbacks, but that's not a bad thing. He's right behind some really good QBs in this league. He had a great performance last week, putting up two touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Texans. His team lost, but it was hardly his fault. The Bucs are 3-5, so there's always a chance they go with Kyle Trask later in the season. However, Mayfield doesn't deserve to be benched.
14. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
Previous Rank: 13
Maybe this is recency bias, but Geno Smith's ranking tanked after last week. He was pushing for top-ten status, but he might have had his worst game since he was the Jets quarterback last week. It was his first game all season where he had an under 60 percent completion percent, and it was 46.4 percent. He's been quite good for the rest of the season, but it's hard to rank him any higher after what the Ravens made him look like.
13. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Previous Rank: 10
Matthew Stafford missed the last game with an elbow injury, and it became clear why he was a necessary cog if the Rams had any chance at playoff contention. Stafford is expected to return, but guess who's back? The Rams signed Carson Wentz as Stafford's backup this week. They waived Brett Rypien after he started their last game. The QB room in LA is getting wild as they head into their bye week.
12. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Previous Rank: 11
On paper, Dak Prescott should easily be a top-10 quarterback. If you ask most people if Prescott is a top-10 quarterback without context, most would say yes. That is until you ask people to list the top-10 quarterbacks in the league. Then, it becomes very clear Prescott just hasn't played to that standard. Yes, the loss to the Eagles last week was just a few small mistakes away from being a win, but Prescott was responsible for some of those small mistakes. Stepping out of bounds on the two-point conversion put his team in a pickle. After a slow start, Prescott's numbers are getting better (7 touchdowns and 1 interception over the last two games). However, we still can't put him in the top ten.
11. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Previous Rank: 9
This is where the rankings get really hard. Jared Goff has very much played like a top-10 quarterback, but he just misses that ranking here. Goff started off the season red-hot, but he's cooled off over the last few weeks. Now, coming off a bye, he looks to come back refreshed. He's thrown interceptions over the last two weeks. That's not the kind of consistency they are looking for. Goff can easily turn it around starting this week.