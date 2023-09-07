NFL RedZone live stream 2023: How to watch online
Fans looking to watch NFL RedZone with or without a cable subscription have plenty of options to choose from.
By Josh Wilson
Since debuting in 2009, NFL RedZone has become one of the preferred ways to watch NFL games on Sunday afternoons. With the bulk of the week's NFL action all happening on one day at the 1pm or 4pm ET slots, sitting down for seven hours with Scott Hanson is one of the best ways to do it.
Whether you are keeping tabs across the league for fantasy purposes, want to see how your rivals are doing, or just enjoy the chaos of several games in your face at once, pretty much the only surefire way to make sure you don't miss out on any of the action is RedZone.
If you need to stream the product, look no further, we've got you covered.
How to stream NFL RedZone online
Fans looking to cut the cord, or just on the go and needing to get their NFL RedZone fix while away from the TV thankfully have a multitude of options.
First, you should check and see if your cable provider has RedZone and offers any sort of sidecar streaming service to complement its hard-wired cable. For instance, most DirecTV customers can stream content from channels in their package and from their DVR on the go with the DirecTV app.
Alternatively, you can authenticate your TV provider by logging in on the NFL's streaming website and should be able to watch there.
Here's a list of the cable providers that offer RedZone, and the channels they're on.
But if you're looking for a stream-only option, these are the places you'll want to look that have carriage contracts with NFL RedZone:
- Fubo.tv
- Hulu + Live TV
- Sling
- YouTubeTV
Happy seven hours of commercial free football, folks!