What channel is RedZone on DirecTV, Xfinity, Spectrum and more?

Find out the number for your cable provider's NFL RedZone channel here.

By Josh Wilson

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; A general view of the NFL shield logo on the field before Super
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; A general view of the NFL shield logo on the field before Super / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Full list of cable providers that offer NFL RedZone
  2. What channel is RedZone on DirecTV?
  3. What channel is RedZone on Spectrum?
  4. What channel is RedZone on Xfinity?
  5. What channel is RedZone on Cox?
  6. What channel is RedZone on Dish Network?
  7. What channel is RedZone on Verizon Fios?
  8. What channel is RedZone on AT&T U-verse?
  9. What channel is RedZone on Optimum?

NFL football is back, and the best way to watch, most people will tell you, is NFL RedZone.

This isn't about deep focus, this is about bee-bopping around to whatever game has the most excitement and best intensity at any given moment. Football is intense, but there are long periods between plays. What better way to fill the dead zone than... More football?!

If you're unsure of how to access RedZone on your cable provider, we have you covered with all the numbers here. Just go ahead and find your provider, punch in the number, and you are good to go! Of course, this is assuming you have a package with your provider that includes NFL RedZone.

Full list of cable providers that offer NFL RedZone

Here are all the cable and satellite TV providers that offer NFL RedZone within one of their packages:

  • DirecTV
  • Spectrum
  • Xfinity
  • Cox
  • Dish Network
  • Verizon Fios
  • AT&T U-verse
  • Optimum

What channel is RedZone on DirecTV?

Fans looking to find NFL RedZone on DirecTV can find it on 700 and 703.

What channel is RedZone on Spectrum?

If you're a Spectrum customer, the channel you'll tune to for NFL RedZone will be dependent on your location. The table below has a full list of locations and channel numbers for each respective one. For many, the channel number is 311.

Location

Channel number(s)

Los Angeles

311

San Diego

311

Anaheim

311

Long Beach

425, 731

Bakersfield

117

Reno

417, 801

Corpus Christi

311

San Antonio

311

Austin

311

El Paso

311

Dallas

323, 739

Birmingham

417, 1417

Montgomery

323, 803

Lexington

548, 919

Louisville

548, 919

Charlotte

311

Durham

311

Raleigh

311

Indianapolis

417, 1417

Milwaukee

347, 1347

Kansas City

311

Columbus

548, 919

Cincinnati

347, 1347

Cleveland

311, 1347

New York City

311

Albany

311

Buffalo

311

What channel is RedZone on Xfinity?

Unfortunately, Xfinity customers can not see NFL RedZone or NFL Network, because the TV provider dropped both shortly after the NFL Draft.

To help you out, here are some Google searches to try next to get your football fix figured out:

  • Closest sports bar near me
  • How to patch things up with a neighbor (that has NFL RedZone)

Longer term, you can look to changing to one of the providers listed here, or, alternatively, look at options for streaming NFL RedZone without cable.

What channel is RedZone on Cox?

Cox customers need to find the channel number that suits their geographic location. See the table below to find the channel you need.

Location

Channel(s)

Las Vegas

311

Phoenix

299, 699

Mesa

299, 699

Glendale

299, 699, 1299, 1699

Tuscon

299, 699, 1299, 1699

Scottsdale

299, 699, 1299

Providence

483, 1145, 1483

Gainesville

270, 707

New Orleans

273, 283, 606, 1273, 1707

Baton Rouge

273, 707, 1273, 1707

Lafayette

273, 707, 1707

Macon

273, 707, 1707

Virginia Beach

160, 215, 600, 1160, 1215

Alexandria

160, 264, 600, 1160, 1264

Cleveland

162, 600, 1162, 1600

Santa Barbara

186, 685, 1168, 1685

Irvine

186, 685, 1168, 1685

San Diego

386, 1386

Escondido

334, 386, 1334, 1386

Omaha

1218

Topeka

267, 2267

Wichita

267, 2267

Oklahoma City

268, 697, 1325

Tulsa

325

What channel is RedZone on Dish Network?

Dish Network customers can find NFL RedZone on channel 155.

You don't even have to move their thumb more than twice, because two of the numbers are the same!

What channel is RedZone on Verizon Fios?

835 is where Verizon Fios customers can find the RedZone action.

What channel is RedZone on AT&T U-verse?

For AT&T U-verse customers, head to 1629 for RedZone.

What channel is RedZone on Optimum?

Optimum customers can find NFL RedZone on channel 220.

