What channel is RedZone on DirecTV, Xfinity, Spectrum and more?
Find out the number for your cable provider's NFL RedZone channel here.
By Josh Wilson
NFL football is back, and the best way to watch, most people will tell you, is NFL RedZone.
This isn't about deep focus, this is about bee-bopping around to whatever game has the most excitement and best intensity at any given moment. Football is intense, but there are long periods between plays. What better way to fill the dead zone than... More football?!
If you're unsure of how to access RedZone on your cable provider, we have you covered with all the numbers here. Just go ahead and find your provider, punch in the number, and you are good to go! Of course, this is assuming you have a package with your provider that includes NFL RedZone.
Full list of cable providers that offer NFL RedZone
Here are all the cable and satellite TV providers that offer NFL RedZone within one of their packages:
- DirecTV
- Spectrum
- Xfinity
- Cox
- Dish Network
- Verizon Fios
- AT&T U-verse
- Optimum
What channel is RedZone on DirecTV?
Fans looking to find NFL RedZone on DirecTV can find it on 700 and 703.
What channel is RedZone on Spectrum?
If you're a Spectrum customer, the channel you'll tune to for NFL RedZone will be dependent on your location. The table below has a full list of locations and channel numbers for each respective one. For many, the channel number is 311.
Location
Channel number(s)
Los Angeles
311
San Diego
311
Anaheim
311
Long Beach
425, 731
Bakersfield
117
Reno
417, 801
Corpus Christi
311
San Antonio
311
Austin
311
El Paso
311
Dallas
323, 739
Birmingham
417, 1417
Montgomery
323, 803
Lexington
548, 919
Louisville
548, 919
Charlotte
311
Durham
311
Raleigh
311
Indianapolis
417, 1417
Milwaukee
347, 1347
Kansas City
311
Columbus
548, 919
Cincinnati
347, 1347
Cleveland
311, 1347
New York City
311
Albany
311
Buffalo
311
What channel is RedZone on Xfinity?
Unfortunately, Xfinity customers can not see NFL RedZone or NFL Network, because the TV provider dropped both shortly after the NFL Draft.
To help you out, here are some Google searches to try next to get your football fix figured out:
- Closest sports bar near me
- How to patch things up with a neighbor (that has NFL RedZone)
Longer term, you can look to changing to one of the providers listed here, or, alternatively, look at options for streaming NFL RedZone without cable.
What channel is RedZone on Cox?
Cox customers need to find the channel number that suits their geographic location. See the table below to find the channel you need.
Location
Channel(s)
Las Vegas
311
Phoenix
299, 699
Mesa
299, 699
Glendale
299, 699, 1299, 1699
Tuscon
299, 699, 1299, 1699
Scottsdale
299, 699, 1299
Providence
483, 1145, 1483
Gainesville
270, 707
New Orleans
273, 283, 606, 1273, 1707
Baton Rouge
273, 707, 1273, 1707
Lafayette
273, 707, 1707
Macon
273, 707, 1707
Virginia Beach
160, 215, 600, 1160, 1215
Alexandria
160, 264, 600, 1160, 1264
Cleveland
162, 600, 1162, 1600
Santa Barbara
186, 685, 1168, 1685
Irvine
186, 685, 1168, 1685
San Diego
386, 1386
Escondido
334, 386, 1334, 1386
Omaha
1218
Topeka
267, 2267
Wichita
267, 2267
Oklahoma City
268, 697, 1325
Tulsa
325
What channel is RedZone on Dish Network?
Dish Network customers can find NFL RedZone on channel 155.
You don't even have to move their thumb more than twice, because two of the numbers are the same!
What channel is RedZone on Verizon Fios?
835 is where Verizon Fios customers can find the RedZone action.
What channel is RedZone on AT&T U-verse?
For AT&T U-verse customers, head to 1629 for RedZone.
What channel is RedZone on Optimum?
Optimum customers can find NFL RedZone on channel 220.