NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Cincinnati Bengals
Trade Target: Haason Reddick, EDGE, Philadelphia Eagles
Over the past two seasons, Haason Reddick logged 27 sacks and was a key part of the Eagles defense, but he's entering the final year of his contract and has been granted permission to seek a trade, as Philadelphia won't be extending him. The former first-round pick has had an interesting career, but really found his niche as a pass-rusher in 2020.
The Eagles are in an interesting situation and need to rebound after 2023 ended in a complete tailspin. It may make more sense for them to prioritize extending Josh Sweat, who will also be playing on an expiring deal, as opposed to Reddick. It's unclear what kind of compensation the team is seeking in return for Reddick, but something in the neighborhood of a fourth-round pick seems the most likely.
The Bengals are gearing up for another Super Bowl run, with Joe Burrow getting healthy. The Cincy defense is solid but could use some more pass-rush ability, as outside of Trey Hendrickson, the EDGE group isn't very threatening, as players like Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai have potential, but haven't realized it yet.
Cincinnati a player who will make a big impact without breaking the bank, and Reddick would cost them $14.25 million for 2024, a number that could be lower if the team were to work out an extension with him. He'll turn 30 this season and isn't a great run defender at 6-foot-1, 240 pounds, but his ability to create pressure and finish those pressures would be valuable on the Cincinnati defense.