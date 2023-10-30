NFL Rumors: 3 Chiefs trades that Brett Veach can’t be too scared to make
While the Kansas City Chiefs have a roster that can get them to a second straight Super Bowl, it could be even stronger if they make a few deals at the NFL trade deadline.
By Luke Norris
Despite taking a 24-9 upset loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs are still in firm control of the AFC West at 6-2.
In fact, they're the only team in the division with a winning record. With a win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, the LA Chargers improved to 3-4, the same mark the Las Vegas Raiders take into their Monday night matchup with the Detroit Lions. Despite their surprising win over the Chiefs, the Broncos remain in last place at 3-5.
So, one wouldn't think Kansas City would have much trouble winning an eighth straight division title. The Chiefs will, however, have plenty of competition for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Following Week 8, the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Baltimore Ravens all own the same 6-2 record as the Chiefs, and the Buffalo Bills sit just a game back at 5-3.
Now, the Chiefs could undoubtedly reach the Super Bowl for a second straight year with the roster they have now. Such is the luxury of having All-Pro talent like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones.
But if GM Brett Veach wants to give Andy Reid a few more weapons with which to work, he has the ability to do so ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon. The question is whether or not he's willing to pull the trigger.
Here's a look at three players the Chiefs could target ahead of the 4:00 p.m. Halloween deadline.
Josey Jewell, LB, Denver Broncos
While linebacker Josey Jewell may not be the most high-profile member on the Denver Broncos roster who could be moved at the deadline, he's undoubtedly someone who makes a lot of sense for the Kansas City Chiefs.
For one, the Chiefs need help at linebacker as Nick Bolton was just placed on injured reserve after suffering a dislocated wrist during Kansas City's Week 7 win over the Chargers.
It's also a plus that Jewell, whom the Broncos drafted in the fourth round in 2018, is in the final year of his contract, meaning the Chiefs would have zero obligation to him at season's end.
While not nearly as athletic as Bolton, Jewell has been among the league's better tacklers over the last few years and added five to his total in Denver's win over Kansas City on Sunday, also recording a pass deflection.
The 28-year-old has a phenomenal work ethic and excellent instincts and would be a perfect fit for Steve Spagnuolo's stellar defensive unit.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Devin Bush could also be a nice option to fill the void left by Bolton's injury.