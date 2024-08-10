3 Falcons who won’t make the roster after first preseason game
By John Buhler
Although there were more good things to happen than bad in the Atlanta Falcons' first preseason game of the summer, they still have some things to clean up. While most of the starters did not play in this one vs. the Miami Dolphins down at Hard Rock Stadium, we did get to see a bunch of rookies, as well as how some of the depth could shake out on both sides of the ball. Some players did struggle.
While Michael Penix Jr. looked strong for the most part, Taylor Heinicke looked dreadful backing him up at quarterback. Although Jimmy Lake's defense played together, especially in the back-end, it was yet another day on the third rock from the sun where Atlanta did not have anything close to a pass rush. While the offense seems to be deep at multiple spots, injuries are taking their toll on this team.
So what I want to do today is pick three players currently on the Falcons roster that I don't think will make the cut, based strictly on how the first preseason game went for them. Heinicke is an obvious inclusion, but the other candidates are not so obvious. While Rondale Moore is out for the year, and it doesn't look good for DeMarcco Hellams, it remains to be seen when it comes to Bralen Trice's injury.
Let's start with potentially one of the many odd men out at what is still Atlanta's weakest position.
3. Atlanta Falcons OLB Kenny Oginni
To be fair, this is more about Arnold Ebiketie having a tough summer so far than anything. I understand that this is a new defensive scheme, but he was drafted high out of Penn State to be a featured pass rusher. He looked lost at times in Jimmy Lake's defense. However, he is going to make the team because of his draft status and his potential upside. This hurts players like Kenny Oginni.
What I am getting at here is Atlanta having had virtually no pass rush at all vs. Miami and Oginni being at the bottom of the Falcons' depth chart at one of their outside linebacker positions entering the game. DeAngelo Malone might be buried as well, but he is a local product and a former draft pick by this team. General manager Terry Fontenot is not very likely to move on from previous investments.
This could all change if Lorenzo Carter and company look good, but fix the freaking pass rush, man...
2. Atlanta Falcons WR James Washington
He may have only just signed with the team, but I really wanted to see James Washington do something in the Atlanta receiving corps on Friday night. The former Oklahoma State star has not lived up to being a day-two pick coming out of college. He has dealt with injuries, but he was the third most impactful Washington on the Atlanta offense on Friday night behind both Casey and Carlos Jr.
While Taylor Heinicke and Nathan Rourke struggled with their accuracy playing quarterback, new Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson made it a point to throw it a bunch to see what these guys have. Several receivers, tight ends and running backs made receptions on Friday night, but not Washington. This is a receiving corps that prominently features Drake London and Darnell Mooney.
With Casey Washington, Ray-Ray McCloud III and KhaDarel Hodge on this team, it isn't looking good.
1. Atlanta Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke
It wasn't even particularly close. The only guy I can definitively say is not going to make this team after how he played in the first week of the preseason is Taylor Heinicke. He was awful... It had to be his first play under center where he completely brain farted and didn't grab the snap. Atlanta had just forced a turnover on downs deep in their own territory and immediately gave Miami the football back.
The game didn't count, but that was the seven-point margin Atlanta did technically lose by. The other big part is how the other quarterbacks looked. Michael Penix Jr. is ready to be an NFL backup now. We know this is Kirk Cousins' team for this year, next and what have you. Even though he wasn't super accurate, I got a better sense of competitive wherewithal out of Nathan Rourke than I did Heinicke.
Heinicke could be the team's third-stringer, but his time in the league is hanging on by a thread now.