NFL Rumors: 3 Jaylon Johnson landing spots in 2024 free agency
If shutdown cornerback Jaylon Johnson and the Chicago Bears can't agree on a long-term deal, these three landing spots are ideal destinations for the Pro Bowler.
By Lior Lampert
2. Las Vegas Raiders
Like the Titans, the Las Vegas Raiders are a team with significant cap space and a need to upgrade the cornerback position. And while Antonio Pierce has nine games of coaching experience under his belt as an interim in 2023, it is his first season as the team’s full-time head coach.
Amik Robertson, who has started all 17 games for the Raiders in each of the past two seasons, will be an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year, and what better way is there to replace him than to sign the top cornerback on the market?
Pierce’s presence on the sidelines made a massive impact on the Raiders, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. As a former linebacker, Las Vegas could play to their coach’s strength and built one of the league’s most ferocious units led by Johnson and Maxx Crosby.
However, it should be noted that while the Raiders have an abundance of cap space, they could elect to devote a large portion of it to signing a quarterback this offseason in light of the pending release of veteran Jimmy Garropolo.
Las Vegas could look to find their next signal-caller through the draft, which Pierce has recently hinted at, which could allow the Raiders to pursue Johnson and fill out the remainder of their defense.