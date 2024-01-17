3 Mac Jones replacements not named Jayden Daniels
If the New England Patriots aren't enamored with LSU's Jayden Daniels, here are a few alternatives to replace Mac Jones under center.
The New England Patriots are blessed with the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. That will serve as the launching point for the next era of Patriots football. Bill Belichick is no longer in the building. His replacement is long-time disciple Jerod Mayo. With such a dramatic shift in the team's decision-making apparatus, there is no definitive read on how the Patriots will approach their first-round selection.
A popular named tied to New England in mock drafts in LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner who completed 72.2 percent of his passes for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and four interceptions in 12 games last season. Daniels would present a logical successor to Mac Jones as the Patriots' signal-caller. He boasts one of the strongest arms in the 2023 draft class and he's a veritable runner. He accrued 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground in addition to his prolific passing output.
Elite athleticism and arm talent provides a strong foundation for Daniels at the next level. He is the No. 11 prospect over at PFF.
"Daniels is a good dual-threat quarterback who has a ton of yards from scrimmage. Last year, he focused on taking care of the ball and had one of the lowest turnover-worthy play rates in the nation. This year, he's focused on playing better under pressure while pushing the ball downfield more often — and he's done both at career-high levels. His growth in all areas is encouraging and shows that he could be a QB to invest in."
Still, it's fair to consider No. 3 overall a mild stretch for Daniels. The Patriots could be drawn to defensive support (Mayo is a linebackers specialist) or wide receiver help. The DeVante Parker and JuJu Smith-Schuster investments last season did not pan out, and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is quite the talent.
There's a world in which the Patriots look elsewhere for their next quarterback. Daniels is far from the only option, and the front office could take several different approaches. A later draft pick. Free agency. Trades. It's all on the table. There's even a world in which the Patriots keep Mac Jones around and look to rebuild his confidence, although that plan wouldn't be met with much support from the fanbase.
Assuming the Patriots do officially move on from Jones next season, here are a few potential replacements not named Jayden Daniels.
3. Patriots can draft South Carolina's Spencer Rattler
Let's say the Patriots punt on Jayden Daniels and the rest of the potential first-round QBs (Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, J.J. McCarthy) come off the board on Day 1. There is still value to be mined in the later rounds. Spencer Rattler stands out as a former No. 1 recruit who overcame myriad obstacles to put together a productive five-year college career between Oklahoma and South Carolina.
The Gamecocks finished last season 5-7, with Rattler forced to navigate choppy pass blocking and inconsistent wideouts in the nation's most competitive football conference. Even so, he managed to complete 68.9 percent of his passes for 3,186 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions across 12 games. He's listed at 6-foot-1 with a strong arm. Turnover concerns are at least partially situational. With the right supporting cast and player development program at the next level, Rattler has the upside to outperform his potential third or fourth-round draft spot.
If the Patriots want to bet on flawed but bountiful talent late in the NFL Draft, Rattler is the best option. He sharpened his skills against the best teams in college football over the last few years. His 2022 campaign was defined by memorable wins over Tennessee and Clemson in the final weeks of the season. The Gamecocks took a collective step back in 2023, but Rattler weathered the storm to deliver strong individual results.
He probably won't be ready to start in 2024, but the Patriots can afford to operate patiently. Rattler has the juice to one day emerge as New England's everyday QB.