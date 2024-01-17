3 Mac Jones replacements not named Jayden Daniels
If the New England Patriots aren't enamored with LSU's Jayden Daniels, here are a few alternatives to replace Mac Jones under center.
2. Patriots can trade for Bears' Justin Fields
The Chicago Bears are expected to select USC's Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. That will essentially spell the end of Justin Fields' tenure in the Windy City. Fields aided Chicago's strong finish to the 2023 season, but his sustained inconsistency has left too much to chance. The Bears have one of the best QB prospects in a while at their fingertips. One has to expect the front office will pull the trigger.
New England is a natural trade partner for the Bears. Fields remains a highly intriguing long-term investment. At 24 years old, his dual-threat ability pops on a weekly basis. He's one of the best runners in the NFL, built for physicality at 6-foot-3 and explosive with his acceleration. Fields can extend plays to the outside, nimbly navigate the pocket, or take off for chunk gains when the offensive line collapses.
In 13 starts this season, Fields completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also ran for another 657 yards and four scores. If the Bears want a slightly more experienced weapon in the same general archetype as Jayden Daniels, look no further. It will require legitimate assets to pry Fields away from the Bears (and from other potential bidders), but New England should be able to acquire Fields and use the No. 3 pick on complementary talent, such as fellow Ohio State alum Marvin Harrison Jr.
Fields still needs to work on ball security and processing speed. He was sacked far too often last season and his arm strength doesn't always live up to his reputation as an athlete. Even so, he's on the upswing and a change of scenery could aid his development more than we know.