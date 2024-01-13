NFL Rumors: 3 teams a Maxx Crosby Trade would make a contender
If the Las Vegas Raiders don't retain interim head coach Antonio Pierce, star edge rusher Maxx Crosby is prepared to "explore" a trade request, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. If he becomes available, these three teams need to capitalize.
By Lior Lampert
2. Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers were able to sneak into the NFC playoff picture after a strong finish to the 2023 season despite having the youngest roster in the NFL. With an average age of 25 years and 214 days, the Packers became the youngest team since the 1974 Buffalo Bills to reach the playoffs, per Rotowire’s Sasha Yodashkin. In other words, this Packers team is on the rise and the addition of a star edge rusher in the prime of his career like Maxx Crosby could be the type of piece to vault them to the top of the NFC power rankings.
Crosby would join a Packers defensive unit filled with talented players on all three levels of the field including Kenny Clark, Preston Smith, De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Rashan Gary, and Jaire Alexander. Not to mention, Crosby’s presence would allow Clark to revert to his natural position as a defensive tackle after he spent the 2023 season operating as a defensive end in their current scheme. The duo of Crosby and Gary would also give the Packers one of the most formidable passing-rushing tandems in the NFL.
The addition of Crosby to this already exciting and promising young team would make the Packers a legitimate threat to the Detroit Lions atop the NFC North and a dark horse contender in the conference.