NFL Rumors: 3 teams a Maxx Crosby Trade would make a contender
If the Las Vegas Raiders don't retain interim head coach Antonio Pierce, star edge rusher Maxx Crosby is prepared to "explore" a trade request, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. If he becomes available, these three teams need to capitalize.
By Lior Lampert
1. Los Angeles Rams
As things currently stand, the Los Angeles Rams are slated to have their own first-round pick in 2024, something they have not been able to say since 2016 when they selected quarterback Jared Goff with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. However, after wearing a shirt that read “F*** them picks” to the Rams Super Bowl parade in 2022, general manager Les Snead could be willing to part ways with another first-round pick this offseason if it means acquiring Maxx Crosby.
Crosby joining eight-time All-Pro Aaron Donald along the Rams defensive line would create the league's most ferocious pass-rushing tandem in the NFL. Given that the Rams core pieces who contributed to the 2021 Super Bowl title (Donald, Matthew Stafford, and Cooper Kupp) are all on the wrong side of 30, the Rams may be willing to push their chips all-in again in hopes of making another push to contend before this championship window closes shut.
After surprising many by winning 10 games and reaching the playoffs this season, the Rams could look to continue building on the campaign they are having after discovering diamonds in the rough in the form of stud running back Kyren Williams, Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate Puka Nacua, and nose tackle Kobie Turner.
The addition of Crosby to this current Rams team would put them on the shortlist of Super Bowl contenders in the NFL for the 2024 campaign.