NFL Rumors: 3 more trades Chiefs can make to keep upgrading WR room
The Kansas City Chiefs still need help in the WR room. Let's spice it up with a few trade ideas.
1. Jerry Jeudy
Jerry Jeudy's name has been "percolating" in NFL circles for a while, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Teams are reportedly torn on his value, with some expressing hesitance to offer a day-two pick, while others believe a late third-round pick could be justifiable based on the 24-year-old's talent.
Well, the Chiefs' third-round pick will certainly be late. Also, every trade is a value proposition specific to the engaged parties. Kansas City, with Patrick Mahomes slinging the pigskin and a motley crew of underwhelming wideouts, is more likely to get its money's worth out of Jeudy than your average NFL football team.
With 6-foot-1 size and speed, Jeudy has flashed game-changing potential in three-odd seasons with the Denver Broncos. The 2020 first-round pick has caught 20 of 29 targets for 222 yards in five games (four starts) this season. The Broncos' offense continues to fray at the seams despite Sean Payton's all-knowing presence, so it wouldn't be shocking to see the team — currently 1-5 — cash in on valuable assets in favor of draft capital. The Broncos are still missing picks from the fateful Russell Wilson trade.
Jeudy would occupy a significant place in the Chiefs' WR room. He could end up being the best receiver on the roster, which isn't saying much, but it does say something. Jeudy is coming off a 972-yard, six-touchdown 2022 campaign. He would've broken the 1,000-yard mark if not for injuries. He would benefit from the attention paid to Travis Kelce, and vice versa. Mahomes would certainly love another competent set of hands to throw to.
Steve Smith would have very strong objections to the move, but the Chiefs should place a call to gauge Denver's interest.