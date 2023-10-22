NFL Rumors: 3 Packers trades for wide receivers to make, help Jordan Love
The Green Bay Packers could use an extra set of hands for Jordan Love to throw to.
Remember all the way back to Week 1, when the Green Bay Packers stomped the Chicago Bears out of the gates? The vibes were great. Jordan Love was the next Aaron Rodgers, the Packers were going to win the NFC North. It was all sunshine in Cheese City.
Oh, how times change.
It turns out the Bears are not the best barometer for football competence. It also turns out that 24-year-old Jordan Love, in his first NFL season, is not quite up to snuff with the superstar quarterbacks of the league. There are flashes — man, are there flashes — but as just about everybody expected prior to Love's showy preseason, the Utah State product is experiencing some growing pains.
At 2-3, the Packers are still in second place in the division. The 5-1 Detroit Lions, however, feel like distant frontrunners. Green Bay will probably need another year or two of gestation with Love at the commands before any serious winning gets done. That is fine.
It would also help to improve the roster around Love, particularly at wide receiver. There have been plenty of positive moments between Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Romeo Doubs, but Love might benefit from a more experienced set of hands.
Here are a few ideas to spice up the Packers' passing attack.
3. Hunter Renfrow
The Las Vegas Raiders have basically removed Hunter Renfrow from the offensive hierarchy. Combine that with a pricey $13.1 million contract, and it's safe to say the Raiders cannot expect much for Renfrow on the trade market.
Renfrow is on the market, however, and Las Vegas would presumably love to squeeze a pick swap out of their veteran wide receiver before he unceremoniously enters free agency next summer. The Packers already have a viable slot receiver in Doubs, but Renfrow is a traditionally sturdy set of hands who could function as a safety blanket for the intrepid Love.
Doubs has the flexibility to line up all over the place and Renfrow, in his current state, would profile as little more than a fourth or fifth-option at WR. He has the chance to be much more than that — he's two years removed from a 1,038-yard, nine-TD Pro Bowl campaign — but injuries and the myriad unpredictabilities within Las Vegas' offense have tanked Renfrow's stock considerably.
This is a relatively cheap risk as far as trade capital goes. Renfrow can probably be re-signed on a much more team-friendly contract in the offseason and there is upside tied to his track record. So, the Packers could find themselves victors in this exchange.