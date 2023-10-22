NFL Rumors: 3 Packers trades for wide receivers to make, help Jordan Love
The Green Bay Packers could use an extra set of hands for Jordan Love to throw to.
2. Jerry Jeudy
The Denver Broncos appear more than willing to sell on several key pieces ahead of the trade deadline. Jerry Jeudy has been a regular in the rumor mill lately, as the fourth-year WR continues to slog through his worst season to date.
Despite operating as the Broncos' top wideout, Jeudy's connection with Russell Wilson has been spotty at best under new head coach Sean Payton. The Broncos are 1-5 with very little light at the end of the tunnel, and while it's important to note Jeudy's youth (24 years old), the Broncos need to recuperate draft capital after splurging on Wilson.
The Packers would immediately plant Jeudy into a balanced and dangerous group of young receivers, all with the unique opportunity to develop in tandem. Jeudy is under contract through 2024 at a reasonable price and just last season he posted 972 yards and six touchdowns. He would have eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark if not for a couple of missed games.
Jeudy offers 6-foot-1 size and blistering speed. He is more accomplished in his short career than the other options at Love's disposal and he would add another layer of upside to a growing offense. The price is potentially steep, but there is debate over how much teams are willing to give up for former No. 15 pick.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that some teams are hesitant to sacrifice a day-two pick, while others view Jeudy as worthy of a late third-round pick. The Packers split the difference and offer a potentially juicy fourth-round pick in exchange for the opportunity to develop Jeudy alongside Love.