NFL Rumors: 3 teams that will hate themselves for not hiring Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh is now the face of the Los Angeles Chargers, but other teams could have had him.
By John Buhler
2. Las Vegas Raiders had the longest runway to possibly hire him
While the Atlanta Falcons' connection with Harbaugh may have been more of a fabrication than anything, he certainly had one with the Las Vegas Raiders. When the franchise was located in Oakland, Harbaugh first got his start in the coaching profession as the quarterbacks coach on Bill Callahan's 2002-03 staff. His son Brian just got hired to lead the Tennessee Titans earlier this week.
Harbaugh would have fit the rebel spirit necessary to guide this sunken pirate ship into the light of winning. He had a great deal of respect for the Raiders' late former owner Al Davis, as well as an affinity for his peer and fellow P.F. Chang's lover in his son and current owner Mark Davis. I have no problem with Mark Davis removing the interim tag on Antonio Pierce, but Harbaugh was out there...
In truth, Pierce kind of fits Raider Nation like a glove. His players love him, the fanbase has embraced him and Davis seems to trust him. My only issue with the Raiders passing over Harbaugh for Pierce is that he was always in play to go to your division rival, which he eventually did. Overall, this could prove to be a way more punitive maneuver put forth by the Raiders who will always play the Chargers twice.
Either Davis hit pay dirt with Pierce or he just hired the fourth-best head coach in his own division...