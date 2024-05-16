4 Atlanta Falcons rookies who could steal a starting job already in minicamp
By John Buhler
Not going to lie, it has been hard for me to explain to friends and family what the Atlanta Falcons tried to accomplish in the 2024 NFL Draft. Most cannot get past Atlanta reaching on former Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8. Although all seem to like him and what he is about as a player, then why did Arthur Blank spend some $160 million on Kirk Cousins? Well, they are the Falcons...
In an attempt to make sense of all the nonsense, I do think three things were very obvious with Atlanta's draft plans and execution. The first is the Falcons wanted a succession plan in place at quarterback, hence the Penix pick after the Cousins free agency acquisition. The second is that Atlanta is not going to lose games because of its front seven. And third, they seem to like their roster.
The bulk of Atlanta's eight draft selections were to address their front seven. Getting after the passer has been this team's bugaboo pretty much ever since John Abraham retired. Put that man in the Hall of Fame. I will die on that hill, I don't care. What I do care about is more of these eight picks that Terry Fontenot made end up clicking as opposed to limiting the overall ceiling of what this team could be.
Here are four rookies I think have a legitimate shot at earning a starting position right out of the gate.
4. Atlanta Falcons LB JD Bertrand
This is my shot in the dark, but I think there are two very good reasons why Atlanta took linebacker JD Bertrand in the fifth round out of Notre Dame. One, he is a cerebral player who starred at a position group that requires it at a school that still emphasizes it. And two, even though he played his college football in South Bend, Indiana, Bertrand is an Atlanta area native. He played at Blessed Trinity.
While usurping Kaden Elliss for a starting role on this defense could be easier said than done, keep in mind that Ryan Nielsen is not the Falcons' defensive coordinator anymore. Elliss was one of the handful of former New Orleans Saints defenders to follow Nielsen over to Atlanta. Although I like Elliss a ton for his passion and instincts, I think the sheer power of will could propel Bertrand eventually.
Since Atlanta is running a 3-4 base, it means he will have a decent shot at getting early playing time.
3. Atlanta Falcons DE Brandon Dorlus
Brandon Dorlus is the one pick I keep going back to. Atlanta took three players we deemed defensive tackles entering the 2024 NFL Draft. It seemed a bit excessive, but what you have to remember is Atlanta will have a 3-4 base this season. That means the defensive end in this scheme more closely resembles that of some defensive tackles in a traditional 4-3 base. Dorlus is ready for this moment.
Having played for Dan Lanning in Oregon, Dorlus knows exactly what he has to do to compete at the highest level. He may be backing up last year's third-round pick Zach Harrison out of Ohio State, but I expect Dorlus to at least be part of the defensive line rotation. Harrison was just finally figuring it out in the final third of this season. A scheme fit could be more in Dorlus' favor than even in Harrison's.
No, I am not done talking about defensive front seven picks the Falcons made in the 2024 NFL Draft...
2. Atlanta Falcons DT Ruke Orhorhoro
I don't know where Scooby-Doo is, but I'm sure he would have an easier time saying Ruke Orhorhoro's name than me. The reasons I have the former Clemson standout as the second most likely candidate to earn a starting job in Atlanta are the college program he played at, where the Falcons drafted and him playing in a 3-4 base. The Falcons did not trade up to get Orhorhoro for him not to be a starter.
While Grady Jarrett is Falcons royalty at this point, he is coming off an injury-plagued 2023 NFL season. Even though he shares the same alma mater of Orhorhoro, what difference does that make? If he is better, he will play. As it is with Kaden Elliss at linebacker, David Onyemata came to Atlanta by way of New Orleans to play for Ryan Nielsen. Well, guess who is Jacksonville's defensive coordinator?
I don't know if it is going to happen right away, but Atlanta took Orhorhoro when it did so he can start.
1. Atlanta Falcons OLB Bralen Trice
Bralen Trice was my favorite pick the Falcons made this year. I wanted them to take an edge rusher so badly. Although they waited until the third round to make that happen, I love the fit with Trice in this defense. He will be backing up my Dawg Lorenzo Carter initially. Although Carter has been much better with Atlanta than he was coming out of Georgia with New York, Trice has the longer runway.
Eventually, some of this invested capital out on the edge is going to work out in the Falcons' favor. While I think Carter can still play at a high level, that Zach Harrison could get there, and that Arnold Ebiketie is due for a true breakout season, Trice is the one that has my intrigue. He was part of a winning formula in Washington with Michael Penix Jr. I think his raw talent gets Atlanta over the top.
While free agency rounded out the offense, it was the draft that gave the defense some more depth.