NFL Rumors: 4 Chris Jones landing spots that would break up Chiefs dynasty
The Kansas City Chiefs are at risk of losing free-agent defensive end Chris Jones. These landing spots could hurt their dynasty long term.
By Mark Powell
3. Chris Jones signing with Raiders could hurt the Chiefs
I'm not going to sit here and tell readers the Raiders are a serious threat to the Chiefs as currently constructed. That would be false. However, the Raiders have a rare opportunity to start over, and appear interested in trading up for a franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels. If Daniels, who some have projected to be Mahomes-esque, is the rare real deal, he could be the best Raiders quarterback in quite some time.
Vegas already has a capable pass rush led by Maxx Crosby. Assuming they add some secondary help in free agency or via trade, the Raiders could be a quarterback away. There are many teams which fit that department. The Raiders, who in this scenario would have Jones playing opposite Crosby to complete the best pass-rushing dup in the NFL, could redefine that category entirely.
Mike Garafolo of NFL Network listed the Raiders as a possible destination for Jones, as they could be willing to increase his AAV beyond the $30 million mark, especially if it means stealing a key asset away from a division rival.
Jones was asked about a possible Raiders fit on social media, and didn't exactly deny the rumor.