NFL Rumors: 4 Chris Jones landing spots that would break up Chiefs dynasty

The Kansas City Chiefs are at risk of losing free-agent defensive end Chris Jones. These landing spots could hurt their dynasty long term.

By Mark Powell

Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs / David Eulitt/GettyImages
3. Chris Jones signing with Raiders could hurt the Chiefs

I'm not going to sit here and tell readers the Raiders are a serious threat to the Chiefs as currently constructed. That would be false. However, the Raiders have a rare opportunity to start over, and appear interested in trading up for a franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels. If Daniels, who some have projected to be Mahomes-esque, is the rare real deal, he could be the best Raiders quarterback in quite some time.

Vegas already has a capable pass rush led by Maxx Crosby. Assuming they add some secondary help in free agency or via trade, the Raiders could be a quarterback away. There are many teams which fit that department. The Raiders, who in this scenario would have Jones playing opposite Crosby to complete the best pass-rushing dup in the NFL, could redefine that category entirely.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network listed the Raiders as a possible destination for Jones, as they could be willing to increase his AAV beyond the $30 million mark, especially if it means stealing a key asset away from a division rival.

Jones was asked about a possible Raiders fit on social media, and didn't exactly deny the rumor.

