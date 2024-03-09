NFL Rumors: 4 Diontae Johnson trade packages Steelers couldn’t turn down
1. Chiefs could rebuild WR corps starting with Diontae Johnson trade
Stop me if you've heard this one before, but the Kansas City Chiefs need to do something to upgrade the wide receiver room. Despite being back-to-back Super Bowl champions, they accomplished that this past season on expert mode -- namely, having to rely on the likes of Kadarius Toney and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as primary pass-catchers for much of the year.
MVS has already been cut, though, and moving on from Toney for whatever they could possibly get would make some sense moving forward. Rashee Rice looks to be the goods after a strong rookie campaign, but the rest of the wide receiver room needs to be a focus for this offseason after sorting out the Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed situations.
The draft is clearly an option for the Chiefs, but there's also the possibility of addressing the need through multiple avenues. That's where a Diontae Johnson trade could come into play, and this package would make some sense for the Chiefs.
Why the Steelers say yes
Much like with the Cowboys, the Chiefs have a later pick in the third round, which necessitates the need for a sweetener. I do wonder if they would want a Day 3 pick in 2024 in addition to this, or at least a better selection in 2025 if that works for them as well. Even still, this is a strong framework for Pittsburgh to continue building out its roster, getting younger, and filling out depth and primary needs.
Why the Chiefs say yes
Because they need a wide receiver desperately and Diontae Johnson is damn good? That may seem like an oversimplification of the matter, but the Chiefs would retain the flexibility of being able to draft a wide receiver in the Top 64 picks, add a reliable target for Patrick Mahomes, and still have room to operate elsewhere too. For the champs to stay the champs, it checks all the boxes as the right type of move for Brett Veach.