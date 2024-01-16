NFL Rumors: 4 Nick Sirianni replacements the Eagles can tap to fix the mess in Philly
The bottom fell out beneath the Philadelphia Eagles 2023-24 season, and Nick Siranni deserves a lot of blame for that.
By Mark Powell
Given he took the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl just a season ago, Nick Sirianni's fall from grace has been shocking, and perhaps worth a tell-all movie someday. Sirianni is on the chopping block not just because of the Eagles struggles on the field, though that's immense. The young head coach lost Philadelphia's locker room, and seemingly impacted the culture while he was at it.
Veteran leaders like A.J. Brown stopped speaking to the media and threw locker room tirades. Even for Brown, who played a position which thrives at off-field drama, this was out of character. Something is rotting inside the Philadelphia Eagles facility, and unless Sirianni can convince Jeffrey Lurie it's not him, last year's NFC Championship-winning head coach could be headed out the door far earlier than expected.
If that indeed is the case, the possible replacements for Sirianni's gig will feature some of the best head coaching candidates in the business. Whether it be proven head coaches in need of a fresh start, top coordinators ready to make the leap or even a future Hall of Famer, Lurie will have plenty of options, which makes it all the more enticing to cut bait now.
4. Eagles should replace Nick Sirianni with the top coordinator on the market
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has interest across the NFL early this week, including the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders. Both of those teams need a facelift, however, while the Eagles offer Johnson what neither can -- the chance to succeed right away. If Johnson can find a way to make the Lions offense successful, imagine what he can do with Jalen Hurts, Brown, D'Andre Swift and more.
This is meant as no disrespect to Jared Goff, but Hurts is an annual MVP candidate at his best and at one point this season was the favorite to win the award. With Brown and DeVonta Smith on the outside plus a solid stable of running backs, the Eagles have one of the best offenses in football. Unfortunately, they need a new voice, as they struggled down the stretch.
If Johnson can lead Goff's resurgence, just imagine what he can expect from Hurts. His system works, and it's worth exploring.