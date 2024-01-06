NFL rumors: 5 Bill Belichick landing spots if Patriots go through with firing
If the New England Patriots were to move on from Bill Belichick, he would be unemployed for like, a day. With upwards of eight teams looking for a new head coach this offseason, he has options.
By John Buhler
It might be time for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots to go their separate ways. The Hoodie has been the only head coach the Patriots have had in the 21st century. He took over for an ineffective Pete Carroll in 2000. What then followed was the greatest dynasty the NFL has seen. From 2001 to 2019, the Patriots were an AFC East juggernaut, winning six Super Bowls with Tom Brady.
While Brady won a magnificent No. 7 during his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, it has been a full season since he hung up the spikes. Belichick has remained in Foxborough, but the Patriots have regressed to what they were before Bill Parcells took over for the team that Robert Kraft purchased in 1993. Simply put, these Patriots are giving off the vibes of future St. Louis Stallions...
But because Belichick is clearly not done coaching, as his ego wants him to get 15 more wins so he can eclipse the late, great Don Shula for most regular-season victories ever, Belichick is probably going to coach for two to three more years, maybe even a bit beyond that. If his time is done in New England, some dysfunctional franchise is going to sell its soul to hire the 70-something immediately.
I wouldn't do it, but here are five NFL franchises who would prevent Belichick from being unemployed.
Bill Belichick rumors: 5 NFL teams if Patriots move on from head coach
5. Las Vegas Raiders will have not learned a thing if they hire Bill Belichick
There are two certainties with the Mark Davis-owned Las Vegas Raiders: They will be unpredictable, but they will mostly be bad. Davis' last two head-coaching hires have been Josh McDaniels off Belichick's Patriots staff and Jon Gruden out of ESPN's Monday Night Football booth. Both hires were total disasters. In fact, both of the interims in Rich Bisaccia and Antonio Pierce have been way better.
While Davis should probably retain Pierce, especially after how poorly moving on from Bisaccia in favor of McDaniels was, he is probably going to make the wrong decision once again. Belichick has owned his team for over two decades now. Although he could raise their floor as a franchise, what is the Silver and Black's ceiling under him? Would you trust him to draft a franchise quarterback here?
Despite Dianna Russini of The Athletic mentioning the Raiders by name as a possible landing spot for Belichick, do not do this, Las Vegas... In doing so, it would prove to Raider Nation that Davis is an incompetent owner. Belichick is firmly in his 70s, and his wunderkind former offensive coordinator went kaputt in Sin City in a matter of months. While Belichick is different, just go in another direction.
If the Raiders were to flounder under Belichick, it could do irreparable damage to his overall legacy.