NFL rumors: 5 Bill Belichick landing spots if Patriots go through with firing
If the New England Patriots were to move on from Bill Belichick, he would be unemployed for like, a day. With upwards of eight teams looking for a new head coach this offseason, he has options.
By John Buhler
4. Dallas Cowboys could be a fit if Jerry Jones is over Mike McCarthy
If Jerry Jones actually wants to win one more Super Bowl before his time on Earth is up, he may need to finish his Dallas Cowboys ownership like he started it. When he bought the team from Bum Bright, he opted to hire his former college teammate at Arkansas in former Miami Hurricanes head coach Jimmy Johnson. Though their time together in Dallas was brief, it did yield two Lombardi Trophies.
At the time, Jones was too busy trying to fix the operation financially than he was concerned with having his hand in personnel. Johnson was exceptional in that department, as illustrated by his famous draft-value chart. The man traded and traded and traded, enough to the point where he completely flipped the roster to build a championship-caliber squad around the famous Triplets.
The reason why Jones might be on board with hiring Belichick is two-fold. One, he could be growing tired of Mike McCarthy's middlingly mediocre ways. And two, the only other time besides hiring Johnson away from the college game where Jones truly empowered his head coach was with Belichick's greatest NFL mentor, Bill Parcells. To me, Belichick would command the respect of Jones.
My biggest concern is that Belichick hates the draft and he may not be good at buying groceries.