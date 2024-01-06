NFL rumors: 5 Bill Belichick landing spots if Patriots go through with firing
If the New England Patriots were to move on from Bill Belichick, he would be unemployed for like, a day. With upwards of eight teams looking for a new head coach this offseason, he has options.
By John Buhler
2. Los Angeles Chargers should hire Bill Belichick, but they are so cheap...
This should be the next team Bill Belichick coaches for, but I cannot get past how painfully cheap the Los Angeles Chargers are as an organization. Dean Spanos opted to retain the greatest imposter the NFL world has ever seen in Brandon Staley for an extra season after a monumental playoff collapse to the Jacksonville Jaguars than do the smart and logical thing and hire Sean Payton. He was in town!
Now that Payton coaches for a division rival in the Denver Broncos, man, do the Chargers look stupid for giving Staley the dreaded vote of confidence after last year's playoff catastrophe. Well, if the Chargers want Belichick, they are going to have to pay him more than $3 million to come there. He may not be a great drafter anymore, but the man knows defense, something the Chargers do not...
Belichick inheriting Justin Herbert would be huge for the final few holes of his illustrious coaching career. Of course, he needs to hire a front-office executive to help him out. Why not partner up with guys who used to work with him in New England, whether that be Thomas Dimitroff or Dave Ziegler? As long as he has a general manager, this could be a great landing spot for him. But it will not happen.
Not until the Chargers stop pinching pennies, they will never be taken seriously as an AFC franchise.