NFL rumors: 5 Bill Belichick landing spots if Patriots go through with firing
If the New England Patriots were to move on from Bill Belichick, he would be unemployed for like, a day. With upwards of eight teams looking for a new head coach this offseason, he has options.
By John Buhler
1. Washington Commanders are located near Bill Belichick's hometown
I think the Washington Commanders are up to something, I really do. As they continue to circle the drain under Ron Rivera, it is over for him in the nation's capital. Washington is now owned by Josh Harris, the same man who owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils. He bought this team from Daniel Snyder right at the start of the season, now's the time to leave his mark.
Like the Patriots, Washington will have a top-three pick. The Chicago Bears will have the No. 1 overall pick by way of the Carolina Panthers, but this is a quarterback-heavy draft, one where would could a signal-caller taken with each of the first three picks. Caleb Williams will go No. 1, Drake Maye will go No. 2, and maybe even LSU's Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels will make it three in a row in 2024?
Simply put, not even Belichick can screw up drafting a quarterback this year. Furthermore, Washington has been tied to him throughout the upcoming hiring process. Clearly, Harris wants to do something big, so hiring the greatest head coach of all time would be par for the course in that department. Plus, Belichick grew up nearby in Annapolis, Maryland as his father coached for Navy.
Washington has been a dead franchise throughout Belichick's tenure in Foxborough. Coincidence?