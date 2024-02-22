NFL Rumors: 5 best Jameis Winston destinations if Saints cut him loose
The New Orleans Saints and Jameis Winston could be heading toward a "mutual parting of the ways."
2. Falcons can hand the keys over to Jameis Winston
Look, man... at this point, maybe Jameis Winston can get the Atlanta Falcons to the playoffs. The Falcons' QB play last season was truly abysmal, as was the play-calling under Arthur Smith. And yet, the Falcons were still 7-10 — not quite the bottom-dwellers their reputation might suggest. That's because of the overwhelming young talent on the offensive end and the remarkably solid defense.
The latter shouldn't waiver much with Raheem Morris on the sideline. The offense will now be handed over to Zac Robinson, a Sean McVay disciple. That, combined with a QB who can actually deliver difficult throws, could be enough to at least land Atlanta atop the god-awful NFC South. It's not that hard to win nine games when you play New Orleans, Tampa Bay, and Carolina twice each.
Desmond Ridder committed twice as many turnovers (24) as touchdowns (12) in his first season under center. He didn't even get to start all 17 games. Tayler Heinicke got a few stinkers in, too. Winston is an undeniable upgrade over both present options on the roster. That is the sad, immutable truth. The Falcons would be better off aiming higher or trading up for Jayden Daniels, but absent such options, Winston can make every pass in the book. Sometimes Winston's confidence is to his detriment, but the Falcons' offense would look considerably more explosive.
Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson deserve a legitimate starting-level QB. It has been far too long since Atlanta didn't actively neglect their immense playmaking talent. After spending so many first-round picks on offensive skill players, Atlanta can finally put a QB in place that is capable of elevating those pieces.