NFL Rumors: 5 Justin Fields trade packages that would make teams contenders
It may not take all that much for any NFL team in need of a quarterback to trade for Justin Fields.
By John Buhler
4. Seattle Seahawks are entering a new era, maybe a new quarterback?
With Pete Carroll no longer the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, it will be fascinating to see what direction Jody Allen takes her NFC franchise in. The easiest solution would be to hire their former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to be Carroll's successor. He had relative success as the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, but he is currently coordinating the Dallas Cowboys' defense.
No, it was not quarterback play that failed Quinn in Atlanta. He had a Hall-of-Famer the entire time in Matt Ryan under center. It was poor drafting on the defensive side of the ball and questionable in-game ops that led to his downfall in Atlanta. But with a second chance to be an NFL head coach again, Quinn is not going to mess around. He will look to improve the Seahawks' quarterback play.
I think the Seahawks' No. 16 pick and maybe a third or fourth-rounder could be enough to convince the Bears to let Fields go play for another franchise in-conference. Upon arrival, Seattle would be a 10-win team, even in a deep NFC West. It is not like getting a mulligan on trading away Russell Wilson, but rather getting a similarly talented player without all the cringeworthy baggage Wilson comes with.
Would it shock you if a Fields/Quinn partnership in Seattle has the Seahawks as a playoff team early?