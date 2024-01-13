NFL Rumors: 5 Justin Fields trade packages that would make teams contenders
It may not take all that much for any NFL team in need of a quarterback to trade for Justin Fields.
By John Buhler
3. Las Vegas Raiders can be a 10-win team immediately with Justin Fields
Depending on what owner Mark Davis decides to do at head coach, Fields could be the right quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders. The No. 13 pick might be good enough to get the fourth or fifth quarterback in the upcoming draft, but Fields will be better than whoever they pick for at least a few years. Whether Davis sticks with Antonio Pierce as head coach or not, Fields makes some sense.
He will be joining a division that features Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert at quarterback, as well as Russell Wilson for the time being. With weapons like Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, Fields could play incredibly fast on the fast track that is Allegiant Stadium for years. He will be more adventurous than Derek Carr ever was, as well as what everyone hoped Marcus Mariota could be.
The only problem with Fields going to Las Vegas is the division the Raiders play in. The Kansas City Chiefs are still dynastic, the Los Angeles Chargers can't be any worse and the Denver Broncos are starting to figure things out under head coach Sean Payton. Still, you have to like the Fields fit in Las Vegas because he perfectly fits their young core they are building up. He can be a new leader there.
Fields can achieve great success in Las Vegas playing for Pierce, Jim Harbaugh or even Mike Vrabel.