NFL Rumors: 5 Justin Fields trade packages that would make teams contenders
It may not take all that much for any NFL team in need of a quarterback to trade for Justin Fields.
By John Buhler
2. Pittsburgh Steelers are a quarterback away from being a year away
There is no way around it. The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be painfully mediocre until they decide to upgrade at quarterback. Kenny Pickett is not the answer to the Steelers' quarterback woes, merely a trivia question answer our children will have no earthly idea how to respond to. Since Mike Tomlin will never let this team have a bad season, how about trade a first-round pick or two to the Bears?
That might be a tad pricey, but the Steelers will be picking no lower than 19th this spring. If they expect to be a playoff team again next year, that would be back-to-back first-round picks in the 20s. Whatever. Nobody likes creating more self-inflicted adversity for his franchise than Fields. The good news if Fields might be built for this. I mean, he has survived to some degree playing over in Chicago.
As with the Las Vegas Raiders, trading Fields away is much easier with the Steelers because they play in the opposite conference of the Bears. Trade compensation is not as obvious as it is with other teams, but how badly do the Steelers want to hoist another Lombardi Trophy? Adding Fields gets the Steelers from being a top-half team in the league, possibly to top-quartile, or maybe just the top-12...
Either way, Fields is a better option at quarterback than anyone the Steelers have started for years.