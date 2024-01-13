NFL Rumors: 5 Justin Fields trade packages that would make teams contenders
It may not take all that much for any NFL team in need of a quarterback to trade for Justin Fields.
By John Buhler
1. Atlanta Falcons are Justin Fields' hometown team ready to rise up
Of course, it would have to be the Atlanta Falcons. Depending on who Arthur Blank and Rich McKay decide to hire, Fields could be ripe for the picking in his hometown. As long as general manager Terry Fontenot and his front-office staff continue to be empowered, this could work out wonderfully. Keep in mind that the man who drafted him works under Fontenot: Director of Player Personnel Ryan Pace.
Atlanta's No. 8 overall pick might be enough. The Falcons may want to use that to get something else if they can somehow convince the Bears next year's first-rounder is worth it for their 20-something quarterback. Of course, the Falcons are quarterback-desperate and they have to do something. What is the price to see Fields distribute the ball to Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Bijan Robinson in Atlanta?
The Falcons may covet Jayden Daniels out of LSU, so trading up to get him remains a very real possibility. Regardless, those are two of the many quarterbacks who could work in Atlanta. Heck, they might even more backing for someone like J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. Then again, this team is mostly built to win now. Fields could take them from 7-10 bird mess into real NFC contenders.
If the defense holds up and quarterback play improves under their new coach, this is a final four team.