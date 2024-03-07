NFL rumors: 5 Tee Higgins trade packages Bengals couldn't turn down
The Cincinnati Bengals hate to trade, but they could dangle Tee Higgins out in front of someone.
By John Buhler
4. New England Patriots need to get their new quarterback some help
The New England Patriots could go in a lot of different ways in the upcoming NFL Draft. They are sitting at No. 3, but they are the one team picking inside the top three that we are not entirely sure will in fact be taking a quarterback. Honestly, they should, but The Patriot Way has done a number on this franchise. Regardless, like the New York Giants, the Patriots have long been tied to Higgins in a trade.
Given how high the Patriots are picking, I think a third-round pick may be enough to get the Bengals interested in parting ways with Higgins. There may need to be additional compensation, but that is at least a start. If we are talking about adding a veteran starter in a player-for-player trade, what about defensive back Kyle Dugger? He is a guy who would do extraordinary things playing for Lou Anarumo.
Overall, it is still hard for me to see the Patriots as anything more than a dark horse to trade for Higgins. They have to get their quarterback situation settled first before dealing for him. Since Mac Jones is not going to be the guy next year, and neither will be Bailey Zappe or Malik Cunningham, all eyes are on what the Patriots do to address the position, either in the NFL Draft or in NFL free agency.
I put the Patriots one spot ahead of the Giants because I have a better feel for what their "plan" is.