NFL rumors: 5 Tee Higgins trade packages Bengals couldn't turn down
The Cincinnati Bengals hate to trade, but they could dangle Tee Higgins out in front of someone.
By John Buhler
3. Atlanta Falcons are in dire need of a veteran No. 2 wide receiver
Outside of getting a franchise quarterback, the next most important player the Atlanta Falcons need to acquire this offseason would have to be a No. 2 wide receiver. They are all set at No. 1, as Drake London is becoming a star in this league before our very eyes. Having Kyle Pitts at tight end, as well as Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in the backfield makes for one potentially spectacular offense.
Since there aren't really any pieces on the Falcons' roster I think would work in Cincinnati, unless you really like Allgeier or something, I would venture to guess a trade package slightly less than what it would take to get Justin Fields to Atlanta from Chicago would be what it takes. If it is a third and fifth, how about a third and a sixth? Basically, a Day 2 and a Day 3 pick may be what it takes for this.
In truth, I think the Falcons are going to address their WR2 issues in free agency. If they were to sign Kirk Cousins away from the Minnesota Vikings, they could be in play to draft Rome Odunze No. 8 overall out of Washington, but I don't necessarily love that. What I do love is the manner in which Higgins plays. He was a fantastic player to cover while at Clemson, and he has been quite the pro.
If Higgins is the guy, then we might as well call the Falcons Cincinnati South after the Jessie Bates III deal.