NFL rumors: 5 Tee Higgins trade packages Bengals couldn't turn down
The Cincinnati Bengals hate to trade, but they could dangle Tee Higgins out in front of someone.
By John Buhler
2. Carolina Panthers need to make a splash without the No. 1 overall pick
For David Tepper reasons, the Carolina Panthers have to do something. Trading away D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears in the package that got them the rights to draft Bryce Young No. 1 overall in last year's draft did not go swimmingly. While Higgins may have to bide his time to win games once again if he were to go to Charlotte, he would be their No. 1 receiver close to where he starred in college.
Truth be told, I don't know how they are going to get better without a ton of draft capital this offseason because of last year's deal with the Bears. One way would be to get Young a strong wide receiver the caliber of Higgins. With Dave Canales now as the head coach, look for him to try and build a winner around Young, Higgins and star pass rusher Brian Burns, who was also just tagged.
In order to make this deal work, Carolina would need to send someone like a Jeremy Chinn to Cincinnati, as well as a late, day-three pick, probably one in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Bengals reloaded in the secondary is paramount to winning right away this year. If Cincinnati plays up to its standard, then I would expect defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to be leading his own team next season.
The trade is a bit clunkier than others in this exercise, but the Panthers would have a role for Higgins.