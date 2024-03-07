NFL rumors: 5 Tee Higgins trade packages Bengals couldn't turn down
The Cincinnati Bengals hate to trade, but they could dangle Tee Higgins out in front of someone.
By John Buhler
1. Tennessee Titans would reunite Tee Higgins with Brian Callahan
Without question, the best place for Higgins to be traded to would be the Tennessee Titans. Higgins may have starred collegiately at Clemson, but he grew up in-state in Oak Ridge closer to Knoxville. Playing in front of a bunch of native Tennesseans would be great, but playing for his former offensive coordinator in Brian Callahan would be even better. Playing opposite of DeAndre Hopkins is not fair.
Because I think the Bengals would want to do right by Higgins, the scales may be heavily tipped in him going to the Titans by way of a trade, if he were to be dealt, of course. It may be steep, but a second-round pick may be enough to catch Duke Tobin's attention. Then again, wasn't Higgins a top-40 pick coming out of Clemson to begin with? I would say Higgins is worth it for a reeling team like the Titans.
But if the Bengals wanted a player who could help them contend in the AFC next year, I would ask for Jeffery Simmons, but settle for Harold Landry and a day-three pick in 2025. Getting a star pass-rusher to further complement the dynamic duo of Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard would be so unfair for the rest of football. If the Bengals have the best pass rush in football, who will stop them?
For so many reasons, I think that the Titans have to be the overwhelming favorites to trade for Higgins.