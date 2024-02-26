NFL Rumors: 5 Tee Higgins trades still on the table after Bengals tag WR
The Cincinnati Bengals could trade Tee Higgins after franchise tagging the star wideout.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
We have to do it. You know it...
The Kansas City Chiefs will be gunning for the NFL's first three-peat next season. If there was one major hole in the 2023 roster, it was WR. How the Chiefs let the WR room fall apart so drastically with Patrick Mahomes on the roster is beyond me, but it's time for Kansas City to address the problem. Mike Evans has been a popular theoretical target in free agency, but the Chiefs can land a much younger WR1 by trading for Tee Higgins.
Sustainability should be a focus for the Chiefs. Their cap sheet is getting rather unwieldy, to the point where there is already concern about their ability to retain Chris Jones in the offseason. The Chiefs don't win Super Bowl LVIII without Jones, so it's imperative that the front office is smart with where long-term money is allocated.
If Evans demands a three or four-year guarantee in his age-30 season, that is a huge gamble. Higgins can anchor the Chiefs' WR room at 25 years old. He's probably not as good as Evans at his peak, but the Chiefs just won it all with Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Rashee Rice leading the charge. Travis Kelce is a huge boon. Kansas City can afford to sacrifice short-term ceiling at WR for durability and sustainability.
Higgins will require more money over a longer period of time than Evans, of course, so there are multiple considerations at play here. In the end, it's hard to imagine Higgins not fully breaking out with Mahomes as his QB. The Chiefs would probably need to pay a premium to pry a top weapon away from arguably their primary competitor in the AFC, but Kansas City should put in the inquiry and not take no for an answer.