NFL Rumors: One trade 6 contenders need to make at deadline
The NFL Trade Deadline is less than 24 hours away and these six contenders need to make a move for a stronger second-half push.
NFL Rumors: Cowboys trade for Bears CB Jaylon Johnson
When the Dallas Cowboys have been good this season, they've been quite good. Case in point of that would be this past week against a quality Rams team that the Cowboys simply bludgeoned to death for 60 minutes in Week 8.
Of course, the flip side of that has been the bad, which has been hard to watch. The Cowboys' two losses on the 2023 season came in a stunner against the lowly Arizona Cardinals and then being on the wrong side of a beatdown versus the San Francisco 49ers.
All of this is to say, there is room for this team to improve. But in what areas?
Reading between the lines with Jerry and Stephen Jones' comments, it seems as if the Cowboys could possibly look to fill the voids left by injuries. Namely, that would mean either adding a linebacker to replace Leighton Vander Esch or a cornerback to help offset the loss of Trevon Diggs.
Cornerback, however, seems like the best approach there, which is why NFL insider Benjamin Allbright reported that Dallas is one of the teams inquiring about Bears CB Jaylon Johnson. And trading for the former second-round pick on an expiring deal would make a gret deal of sense.
Johnson has been one of the best coverage corners in the league this season. The Cowboys, meanwhile, have pieced things together without Diggs, but would be better served adding an outside cornerback to pair with Stephon Gilmore and then move DaRon Bland back into the slot.
In this case, Johnson should check all of the boxes for Dallas. He should be relatively cost-effective on the trade market, though competition from the 49ers and Bills might raise the price a bit. He fills what they need in replacing Diggs. And they wouldn't be on the hook beyond this season, though would have the chance to extend him. It all works and would help the Cowboys get closer to being the class of the NFC.