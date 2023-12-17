NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers to be cleared, return now fully in Zach Wilson's hands
Aaron Rodgers is on track to be medically cleared but his return to the field is going to hinge on factors outside his control.
The idea that Aaron Rodgers could return to play for the New York Jets this season always hinged on two things: First, his ability to recover quickly from the surgery to repair his torn Achilles. Second, the Jets ability to remain in the hunt for the playoffs.
The first hurdle seemed like the biggest. There was no way Rodgers could actually get medically cleared in time to play, right?
Well, it seems he could. In fact, Rodgers is on the verge of being medically cleared by doctors ahead of the Jets' Christmas Eve matchup with the Commanders, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Aaron Rodgers' return depends on the Jets beating the Dolphins
The bad news for Jets fans is that the second hurdle still needs to be cleared. New York is 5-8 and in danger of being eliminated from the playoffs. They certainly haven't looked like a playoff team without Rodgers. Despite a solid defense, the offense has been horrific at worst and uninspiring at best.
Rodgers is only likely to return if there's hope for making the postseason. So Sunday's game against the Dolphins is now of supreme importance. As fate would have it, the Jets need to rely on Zach Wilson to put in a performance strong enough to give his replacement a chance to play this season.
Miami is an 8.5-point favorite over New York. So it may take a literal miracle for them to pull this one off.
Then again, Tyreek Hill is dealing with an ankle injury and is uncertain to play. And the Dolphins are coming off an ugly and unexpected loss to the Titans. Meanwhile, the Jets had their best outing in months with an emphatic win over the Texans.
In the words of the kid from Angels In The Outfield, "it could happen."