NFL Rumors: Andy Reid adds to Chiefs offseason headache in a big way
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid won't retire after all. In fact, Reid wants a contract extension.
By Mark Powell
Before Super Bowl 58, much of the talk surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs was regarding whether head coach Andy Reid would return in 2024. Reid kept his answer close to the vest, as did ownership.
"I don't have a sense for what he's thinking,'' Clark Hunt said. "I do know he's really engaged and enjoying it and I have no sense that he's going to be ready to retire in the near future. But in terms of how long it goes, I don't know. Certainly I hope it's a long time in the future, but we'll just have to see as we go.''
Patrick Mahomes said that Reid retiring would be a surprise, and considered it "highly doubtful." It turns out Reid's quarterback knows him best after all. Not only is Reid staying with the Chiefs -- which he revealed after the Super Bowl anyway -- but he wants a contract extension. Dan Graziano of ESPN reported that Reid wants a lucrative new deal:
"He put the retirement rumors to bed after the Super Bowl, but Reid will be looking for a new contract and a raise that brings his salary in line with that of the other top coaches in the league. How can anyone argue the Chiefs coach hasn't earned it?" Graziano wrote.
NFL Rumors: Andy Reid wants a contract extension with the Chiefs
The Chiefs don't have much of a choice but to pay Reid his worth, after all. He is arguably the best coach in the NFL right now, especially with Bill Belichick taking the year off. Reid has won three Super Bowls in Kansas City, calls the plays for Mahomes and Co. and serves as the spiritual leader of a team in the midst of a dynasty.
Whether the Chiefs will admit it or not, they are reliant on big red nearly as much as Mahomes himself. Reid will get the bag this offseason, which adds to the headache coming to the Kansas City front office.