Patrick Mahomes’ response to Andy Reid retirement rumors speaks volumes
Why ruin a good thing? The Kansas City Chiefs can win their third Super Bowl under Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. But will Reid retire?
By Mark Powell
The Andy Reid retirement rumors have been swirling for weeks now, as the Chiefs head coach is in his mid-60's and already a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Should Reid win another Super Bowl on Sunday -- his third with the Chiefs -- could he be persuaded to leave the game he loves on a high note?
While Patrick Mahomes doesn't claim to know which way Reid is leaning, he did say that he'd be surprised if the Kansas City head coach left the game at his peak.
To leave the Chiefs in the middle of a dynastic run would be a bold move for Reid, who could be in the conversation for Don Shula's wins records if he continues coaching for another few years. Reid currently sits fourth on that list, just 70 wins short of Shula's record of 328.
"My mom and dad told me this when they were working,'' Reid said at Super Bowl media day. "They said, 'You'll know when it's time,' and I'm ready to go right now. Let's go."
When will Chiefs head coach Andy Reid retire?
Reid isn't dropping any hints. He and Mahomes have a unique bond, so the Chiefs quarterback's insistence that he'd be surprised by a retirement announcement is telling. Kansas City's ownership group isn't in the know, either.
"I don't have a sense for what he's thinking,'' Clark Hunt said. "I do know he's really engaged and enjoying it and I have no sense that he's going to be ready to retire in the near future. But in terms of how long it goes, I don't know. Certainly I hope it's a long time in the future, but we'll just have to see as we go.''
Reid is solely focused on Sunday's game, and after that will entertain his future. As the Chiefs main play-caller and leader in the locker room, it's clear his eventual retirement decision will be a setback for the franchise.