NFL rumors: Andy Reid contract, QBs not throwing at Combine, Nico Collins extension
- Andy Reid expected to reset coaching market with new contract
- Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels not throwing at Combine
- Nico Collins open to extension talks with Texans
By Lior Lampert
NFL Rumors: Top QB prospects not throwing at Combine
Per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, USC quarterback Caleb Williams and LSU signal-caller Jayden Daniels will attend the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine to participate in interviews and meetings, but neither intend to take part in throwing drills.
Williams and Daniels, who are regarded as two of the top prospects in this year’s draft, are electing to wait until their pro days in March to showcase their physical attributes to scouts, executives, and coaches.
While it is a disappointing result, sitting out the scheduled quarterback workouts is a sensical approach for two players who have virtually nothing to gain and everything to lose from the combine.
The last two Heisman Trophy Winners, Williams and Daniels have both shown why they are popular choices to be selected near or at the top of the draft board, with the former being labeled as the presumed No. 1 overall pick.
Considering the number of teams in need of a quarterback with a top-10 pick, we should expect to hear Williams and Daniels’ names called early on draft night.
Alternatively, J.J McCarthy (Michigan), Bo Nix (Oregon), and Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) all plan to throw for scouts during the combine in hopes of improving their draft stock in the coming weeks.