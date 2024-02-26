NFL rumors: Andy Reid contract, QBs not throwing at Combine, Nico Collins extension
- Andy Reid expected to reset coaching market with new contract
- Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels not throwing at Combine
- Nico Collins open to extension talks with Texans
By Lior Lampert
NFL Rumors: Andy Reid contract expected to reset market
After guiding the Kansas City Chiefs to becoming the ninth franchise in league history to win consecutive Super Bowls, there was speculation that head coach Andy Reid could ride off into the sunset and call it a career. However, not only has Reid shut down those rumors, he’s expressed interest in signing a contract extension.
Now, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero has reported that the Chiefs and Reid are “expected to begin negotiations in the coming weeks on a new contract that NFL sources believe should soon make Reid the highest-paid coach in football.”
If/when a deal is finalized, it will be a well-deserved pay raise for arguably one of the best coaches ever, who has led the Chiefs to six straight AFC Championship appearances and three titles. In 11 seasons with Kansas City, Reid has a 128-51 regular season record, making him the winningest coach in franchise history.
Turning 66 in March, Reid is now the oldest head coach in the NFL following the offseason departures of future Hall of Famers Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll, but he has no intentions of following in their footsteps anytime soon considering the expectation that he will soon be resetting the coaching market.
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is also “in line for a new deal,” per Rapoport.