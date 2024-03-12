NFL Rumors: Another Russell Wilson replacement just became available for Broncos
If the Denver Broncos want to get creative and replace Russell Wilson, another option just became available.
By Mark Powell
The Denver Broncos will pay Russell Wilson close to $38 million next season not to play for their franchise. If that sounds like a lot of money, that's because it is!
Wilson made some moderate improvements in his game last season, but he also threw an NFL record number of passes behind the line of scrimmage. His deep ball, while impressive, often distracts him from the middle of the field. It was time for Denver to move on.
So, who will the Broncos find to replace Wilson? Selecting a quarterback in the NFL Draft makes a lot of sense, and where Denver is slotted could be an ideal place for Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. to be taken. Jarrett Stidham, who showed some flashes in 2023 season, remains on the roster. The most likely approach is a mixed bag -- the Broncos should take a long-term project in the draft, all the while acquiring a bridge QB who can play in the meantime.
Thankfully for Denver, a quarterback with starting experience just became available.
NFL Rumors: Could the Broncos trade for Sam Howell?
The Washington Commanders signed Marcus Mariota on Tuesday to be their backup quarterback, leaving the future of Sam Howell up in the air. Howell started the majority of last season and showed some flashes of brilliance early in the year before crashing back down to earth. The UNC product is undersized and underutilized in Washington.
Perhaps best for the Broncos is that a player like Howell can now be had for cheap. The Commanders have telegraphed Howell's future, and it will not be in DC. While there may be some competition from QB-needy teams, it's tough to see Washington receiving more than a late-round pick for a player who projects more as a backup long term.
Howell could thrive in Sean Payton's system, and improve his decision making which cost him a year ago. Come April, both Washington and Denver should find a more long-term option at QB, but for now Howell can slide right in as a bridge QB for the Broncos.