NFL Rumors: Another Seahawks, Commanders candidate is off the table
The Seahawks and Commanders can cross one of the best candidates off their list.
Both the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders are feeling the crunch of their NFL head coaching searches. The Seahawks are in need of a new individual to lead the franchise after Pete Carroll decided to step down, leaving behind a legacy that is difficult to replicate. Meanwhile, the Commanders will have a far easier time finding an upgrade on Ron Rivera, with many of their top candidates being innovators on the offensive side of the ball - Rivera's opposites.
Washington and Seattle coveted Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, but the NFC North champion decided to keep his talents in Motown despite serious interest from elsewhere. His decision to stay was obviously met with jubilation in Detroit, but it has taken those in Seattle and the nation's capital back to square one.
Now, both the Seahawks and Commanders have another blow to deal with in their increasingly desperate head coaching searches, as a second top young offensive coordinator has decided to reject both in favor of remaining with his team.
According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has signed a new contract with a "significant" increase in pay despite having impressed several teams looking for a new head coach this offseason.
Bobby Slowik turns down Seahawks, Commanders and opts to stay with Texans
It looks like Slowik will parlay his 2023 success in working with a potential generational quarterback in CJ Stroud, who was a legitimate MVP candidate, into more money in the short term and potentially more in the long term. If Houston can make the right moves this offseason, Slowik and the Texans could push further, aiding the 36-year-old in securing a potentially more intriguing position.
Geno Smith will be the most miffed of anyone. Slowik would have been an awesome hire for the Seahawks and a top mind on the offensive side of the ball for the impressive and highly accurate veteran quarterback to work with.
As for the Commanders, they hold the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and could select USC's Caleb Williams, North Carolina's Drake Maye, or LSU's Jayden Daniels. Having a coach like Slowik would have benefitted the rookie quarterback greatly.
With both Johnson and Slowik off the table, Seattle and Washington may have to settle for a more middling, known commodity at the head coaching position. Someone like former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn comes to mind, and he's already high on the Commanders list.