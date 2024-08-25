A Packers-Patriots trade to end Sean Clifford-Michael Pratt battle of futility
The New England Patriots completely changed their quarterback room over the offseason. They went from Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe to Drake Maye, Joe Milton, Jacoby Brissett and Zappe.
With the pickup of Brissett, and the drafting of Maye and Milton, it kind of leaves Zappe on the outside looking in. He has the potential to be cut in the coming days for the Patriots.
Maye and Brissett are the clear top two signal callers on the team with Milton being the high potential third string that the team needs. That leaves Zappe on the outside looking in.
With the potential to be cut, the Patriots could look to move him to a quarterback needy team in the coming days, with the Green Bay Packers being one of the top potential landing places.
A Packers-Patriots trade to fix the QB depth problem in Green Bay
Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report recently listed Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe as a potential roster cut that could help another organization.
"Right now, it's hard to feel too good about the backup situations for the Packers, Chargers and Rams. Michael Pratt, a 2024 seventh-round pick, might be on the brink of unseating Sean Clifford as the starter in Green Bay."
The Packers could fix their quarterback depth very easily with this move and it would be an incredibly cheap trade for them to pull off.
Zappe, 25, may not have the stats to back up the idea that he could be a productive quarterback. He has an 11 to 12 touchdown touchdown-to-interception ratio as well as less than 150 yards per game. Often, he looked overwhelmed and outmatched. But, taking a deeper look into that, it's obvious that he hasn't been given much of a fair shot.
Across his career, Zappe's been sacked 31 times, good for nearly 10 percent of his drop backs. His offensive line has been porous, and he has struggled with pressure in his face. His supporting cast of pass catchers have been average at best, with many considering them below average.
As for the Packers, they could use somebody with starting experience behind Jordan Love in their quarterback room.
Both Michael Pratt and Sean Clifford have looked like fringe NFL backup quarterbacks and it's not a good situation for Green Bay to be in. Injuries are quite common for quarterbacks and if Love goes down, the Packers need a serviceable backup.
Zappe isn't the savior, but he would be a good depth piece. He's not ever going to be a star, but for a 2025 seventh round pick, the Packers could take a flier on him.