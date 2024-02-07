NFL Rumors: Bears asking price for Justin Fields is more than you might expect
ESPN's Adam Schefter thinks the Bears could get a nice return if they move on from Justin Fields
The Super Bowl will be played in five days, but after that, all eyes will turn to the Chicago Bears. Matt Eberflus' team has the top pick of the NFL Draft, and a quarterback in Justin Fields who has a very vocal section of the fanbase calling for his return.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the presumed No. 1 pick, and Adam Schefter of ESPN has gone on the record this week in saying that he believes the Bears will stay put and select him, first on The Pat McAfee Show and most recently on The Waddle & Silvy Show on ESPN Chicago.
Obviously if the Bears draft Williams, they'll need to move on from Fields, and Schefter believes the market for the former Buckeye will be fairly robust.
It looks like the floor for a Justin Fields trade could be a second-round pick, minimum
There are many teams that need a quarterback that probably don't have the assets needed to trade into the top three to take one of Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels. The Falcons, Broncos, and Raiders all come to mind as possible fits for Fields. Will one of them be willing to commit a second-round pick or more for the chance to unlock the talented but inconsistent quarterback's upside? Recently updated betting odds shows the Falcons as the favorite to land Fields if he is traded, but interestingly, the Bears have even shorter odds to keep him.
Bears general manager Ryan Poles is facing a franchise-altering decision. If he truly loves Williams as a prospect, the possible return he can get for Fields won't matter very much. He'll have to take Williams.
If the decision is close in his mind, though, Poles will need to look at the whole picture. Trading the No. 1 pick could, like the trade with the Panthers last year, become the gift that keeps on giving, as Chicago could stack multiple draft selections and impact players like DJ Moore to surround Fields with. If he believes Fields can reach the next level with all those pieces around him, plus a new offensive coordinator, maybe he sides with the fans and keeps FIelds.
If Poles knows he could get a second-rounder plus a later selection, or even a first-rounder for Fields, though, that, combined with Williams and the Bears' own first-rounder at No. 9 overall, could be enough to convince him to start fresh at the game's most important position.
Schefter believes as of now that the Bears will draft Williams and move on from Fields, but there is still a lot of time between now and the draft. Whichever path Chicago chooses will be the story of the offseason, and a decision that will reverberate throughout the franchise for the next decade.