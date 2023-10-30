NFL Rumors: Bears-Chase Young trade, Chiefs trade buzz, Titans QB controversy
- Are the Chicago Bears legitimate trade partners for Chase Young?
By Scott Rogust
NFL Rumors: Bears linked to Chase Young ahead of trade deadline
The Washington Commanders had a big game ahead of them in Week 8. Not only would a win over the rival Philadelphia Eagles get them back to .500 and in a better position in the playoff race, but it would determine how they would approach the Oct. 31 trade deadline. The Commanders lost 38-31 and now sit at 3-5 entering both the trade deadline and Week 9.
It will remain to be seen if the team follows through with their plan to sell if they lose. But one of the more prominent names mentioned in trade talks is defensive end Chase Young, who is in the final year of his contract. There is one team that is linked in the hours leading up to the deadline.
According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, there are rumors "in league circles" linking the Commanders and Young to the Chicago Bears.
As Florio mentions, the link to the Bears is odd, considering the Bears are 2-6 after their Week 8 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, But Florio says that it would be a "long-term play for the Bears," as they have the cap space to sign him to a contract after acquiring him.
The Bears have had an obvious pass rush need since trading away Khalil Mack. Through eight games this season, Chicago has just 10 sacks, the fewest in the NFL. Bringing in a big name like Young, although he had not lived up to his rookie season due to injuries, would be a solution if he puts it all together.
Through seven games (six starts), Young recorded 15 total tackles (12 solo, three assisted), nine quarterback hits, six tackles for loss and five sacks. Young recorded 38 total pressures and 27 hurries on 247 pass-rush snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the Commanders are willing to listen to offers for either Young or fellow defensive end Montez Sweat but are seeking a second-round draft pick.
Will Young be on the move? And will the Bears be the team that is able to acquire him? We'll find out once 4:00 p.m. ET Tuesday arrives.